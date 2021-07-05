5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown

With the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view on the horizon, RAW looked to crown the final participant from the red brand for the MITB ladder match. After a Battle Royal early in the show, Drew McIntyre went on to win the Last Chance Triple Threat Match and earned the last spot.

Nikki Cross continued her new superhero gimmick on RAW, and she defeated Shayna Baszler to add another big victory to her résumé. But this victory came with a little controversy, as Alexa Bliss came out during the contest and helped Cross pick up the win. Will WWE pair Cross and Bliss on RAW once again?

WWE NXT also had some major matches and segments this week. Bronson Reed lost his NXT North American Championship after a hard-fought match against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Earlier in the night, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory unsuccessfully tried to take down Karrion Kross.

After he lost his title so early in his reign, what's next for Reed? Are Kross and Gargano on a collision course for a title match?

Over on the WWE SmackDown side of things, Zelina Vega made her surprising return this week. Sonya Deville gave her a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, so she'll have a chance to quickly climb the ladder in the women's division. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was unhappy after he was denied a shot at the Universal Championship.

Rollins will have to take on Cesaro to determine who will proceed to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Will Rollins end up defeating Cesaro and ultimately winning the Money in the Bank contract again?

Let's take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s episodes of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Why did Damian Priest make his return in a Battle Royal on WWE RAW?

Damian Priest had been missing from WWE RAW for some time. He was part of a rivalry with The Miz and John Morrison for a few months, but he had been absent for several weeks before Monday's show.

WWE could have looked to bring back Priest in style and possibly place him into a noteworthy rivalry right away. Instead, he made his return duringthe Battle Royal that would determine the third member of the Last Chance Triple Threat Match later in the night.

Priest and Riddle were the last two men remaining in the ring, and after some close calls, Riddle eliminated Priest to win the match. If the plan all along had called for Riddle to emerge victorious, the creative team should have kept Priest out of this match.

#WWERaw: With Randy Orton unable to compete in the last chance #MITB ladder match qualifier, a battle royal was held to replace him.



Riddle competed on behalf of his fallen teammate and lastly eliminated Damian Priest for the victory. pic.twitter.com/iCtix32Qj1 — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) June 29, 2021

Why did The Archer of Infamy return during a Battle Royal that he wound up losing? Does the WWE creative team not have any solid plans for the former NXT North American Champion?

Priest was doing well during the early months of his main roster run. He should have been kept out of the match on Monday unless there were plans to have him win the Triple Threat Match later in the show. Instead, Priest lost the battle royal, and it's unclear how he'll bounce back.

