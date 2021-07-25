5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown- Roman Reigns' challenger; Samoa Joe's return

The first WWE RAW with fans back in the arena was a major one for the company. Nikki A.S.H. won the Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday and cashed it in on Monday night to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

Keith Lee returned to the RAW ring after nearly six months and accepted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge. What’s next for The Limitless One after his loss to The All-Mighty?

Raquel Gonzalez overcame Xia Li to defend her WWE NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday. Who will step up to Gonzalez en route to NXT TakeOver 36?

Karrion Kross teased Samoa Joe throughout Tuesday night and then took out William Regal to make another big statement. Will WWE punish the NXT Champion for his actions? Or will Joe take matters into his own hands and face Kross inside the ring?

Bianca Belair retained her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella once again. Meanwhile, Toni Storm defeated Zelina Vega in her match on the Blue brand. Will Storm get in the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture soon?

Roman Reigns rejected John Cena’s challenge on Friday night. What will the 16-time World Champion do at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Why did Keith Lee lose in his WWE RAW return?

Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/bCv81ChGbw — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 20, 2021

Keith Lee returned to WWE RAW for a match for the first time since February 2021 this week. Lee answered Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge after the WWE Champion made it clear that he was more aggressive than ever before.

Lee proved to be a tough opponent for Lashley and took him to his limits. However, he was unable to finish the job and put the WWE Champion away on Monday Night.

It was good to see Lee come back to RAW after such a long time. But why did the creative team book The Limitless One to lose upon his return to the squared circle? He had a lot of momentum before he was taken off television earlier this year.

Bobby Lashley beats Keith Lee. A great showing for Lee — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 20, 2021

WWE could have put Lashley up against Karrion Kross and given fans a top match before handing Kross his first defeat in WWE. The loss would not have hurt the NXT Champion’s credibility much either.

Lee should have been brought back into the mid-card where he could have competed against a heel and started building towards a future title opportunity. Having him lose to Lashley on Monday Night RAW did not make much sense.

