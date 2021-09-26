5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE RAW had some big matches this week as The Bloodline made its way to the Red brand. Roman Reigns and The Usos took on New Day in what was expected to be the biggest match of the night.

However, Bobby Lashley attacked Reigns and Big E to set up an even bigger match. Shayna Baszler also shined on RAW this week. The Queen of Spades seemed to return to her roots and injured Nia Jax on the show.

Tommaso Ciampa celebrated his NXT Championship victory on Tuesday before talking about the revamped brand in front of the WWE Universe. He teamed up with Bron Breakker for a big match later in the show. Is Breakker going to turn on Ciampa soon?

Roderick Strong defeated KUSHIDA with the help of Diamond Mine to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Will Strong have a better run with the title than KUSHIDA did?

Bianca Belair finally hit the KOD on Becky Lynch on SmackDown this week. Will WWE allow The EST to win the SmackDown Women’s title on Sunday?

'The Demon' Finn Balor had the last laugh on SmackDown this week. Is The Tribal Chief going to lose his title at Extreme Rules?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Is Bobby Lashley going to lose his push WWE RAW?

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship with the help of MVP. Over the past several months, The All-Mighty has become one of the most dominant superstars in WWE.

Last week, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated an injured Lashley for the WWE Championship. After a big six-man tag team match on RAW, Lashley took down Big E and Roman Reigns to set up a big main event.

Even though Lashley was the fresher superstar in the contest, he couldn't defeat the WWE and Universal Champions in the non-title match. In the end, Reigns speared Lashley and picked up another big victory.

It was the perfect chance for Lashley to get in the title picture again. Instead, he took the pin and will likely get out of the championship picture on RAW.

Is the former WWE Champion losing his push after a dominating run? Will MVP’s injury hurt Bobby Lashley’s run on RAW in the months to come?

MVP did well to take Lashley to the top of the card. It also looked like he was getting The Hurt Business back together after Lashley’s WWE Championship loss. However, those plans may have been scrapped following the injury he sustained at the hands of Randy Orton.

