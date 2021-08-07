5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

Goldberg came out to lay down a challenge for Bobby Lashley once again on WWE RAW. While Lashley wasn’t too interested in Goldberg’s challenge at first, he ended up accepting it later in the show. Will The Hall of Famer take the title away from The All Mighty at WWE SummerSlam?

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Sheamus also heated up further this week. Will Priest get a shot at the United States Championship at SummerSlam? How will Riddle deal with the threat of Omos and AJ Styles without the help of Randy Orton?

Dexter Lumis failed to win his match against Johnny Gargano on WWE NXT. The Tortured Artist still managed to win the heart of Indi Hartwell who kissed him at the end of the night. Will Indi part ways with The Way and start a new gimmick with Lumis on NXT?

KUSHIDA accepted Roderick Strong’s challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Will Diamond Mine look to do some damage to the Japanese Superstar before Strong takes him on for the title?

Finn Balor wanted to get back in the Universal Championship picture on WWE SmackDown. The Prince defeated Baron Corbin but was attacked by The Bloodline soon after. Will the creative team add him to the match at SummerSlam?

Zelina Vega failed to defeat Bianca Belair after making her case for a SmackDown Women’s Championship match. Will Sasha Banks win the title back from The EST at SummerSlam?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5. Why is WWE allowing NXT's top champion to lose on RAW repeatedly?

Karrion Kross has proven to be the most dominant superstar on WWE NXT. The current NXT Champion has run through all of his opponents with ease and will take on Samoa Joe at TakeOver 36.

Even though Kross has had favorable booking on NXT, his booking on WWE RAW have been questionable. The superstar made his RAW debut last month and lost his first match to Jeff Hardy.

He then defeated Keith Lee on RAW before picking up a loss against The Limitless One this week. Why is the WWE creative team booking the NXT Champion in such a manner? Would Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns ever lose a match if they went over to compete on NXT as champions of their respective brands?

An NXT source said Karrion Kross’ loss last night “felt like a message being sent” to NXT directly from Vince McMahon.



- Fightful Select pic.twitter.com/0v08klI0l1 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 20, 2021

Karrion Kross was once hailed as the next big thing in WWE. However, recent bookings have dented his credibility. Kross has a huge match ahead of him, and these losses have already hurt his chances against The Samoan Submission Machine.

Will Kross be able to recover from the losses once he moves to the main roster full time? Or will he continue to suffer from 50-50 booking just like Keith Lee, Asuka and Shayna Baszler have after having great NXT runs?

Edited by Jack Cunningham