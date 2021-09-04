5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

None of the matches advertised for WWE RAW took off on Monday Night. Sheamus did not compete against Bobby Lashley, while The Miz never showed up for his match against John Morrison. Meanwhile, Doudrop attacked Eva Marie before their match could get going, and Marie was unable to carry on.

Jinder Mahal and Veer took on The Viking Raiders in a tag team match. Mahal took the pin to award The Viking Raiders the victory. Is The Maharaja’s time in the mid-card going to end soon? Karrion Kross also competed in another listless squash against Humberto Carrillo. Will RAW give Kross a few decent matches going forward?

Samoa Joe delivered a warning to the WWE NXT roster on Tuesday night. The Samoan Submission Machine looks ready to take on any man in the locker room to defend his NXT Championship. Who will step up to Joe first?

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ridge Holland on NXT before being attacked by Pete Dunne and his men. MSK arrived to make the save and stood tall to close the show. Will Wes Lee and Nash Carter lose their NXT Tag Team Championships to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch?

The Usos attacked Finn Balor before his big match against Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Balor fought hard but could not put down The Tribal Chief. Will Balor get another shot at Reigns and his Universal Championship soon?

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are also set for a contract signing on this week’s SmackDown. Will things go smoothly between the two superstars? What will Brock Lesnar do when he appears on next week’s show?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Is WWE building Damian Priest for a world championship run?

Damian Priest won the United States Championship from Sheamus at WWE SummerSlam. On the episode of RAW that followed, Priest came out to confront the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for injuring and mocking Goldberg at SummerSlam.

On this week’s RAW, The Archer of Infamy issued an open challenge for his United States Championship. Sheamus answered the call, followed by Drew McIntyre. The three men competed in a Triple Threat Match later in the night.

The Archer of Infamy had a good match against two former WWE Champions and kept control of the contest for some time. In the final moments of the match, Priest hit The Reckoning to pin Drew McIntyre, picking up the win.

McIntyre has been one of the most protected superstars in WWE over the past year or so. He held the WWE Championship twice for extended periods, and it looked like the company would keep him out of the finish of the match.

Is WWE looking to build Priest as a future WWE Champion? Was pinning McIntyre the push Priest needed to get across as the new big thing on the RAW brand?

Looks to me like Damian Priest is getting over big time. My son spoke very highly of him while working with him in @WWENXT #RAW@ArcherOfInfamy @DeweyHaveTo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 31, 2021

It looks like WWE is ready to push The Archer of Infamy. His current United States Championship reign might not last too long as the company can decide to move him into the WWE Championship picture post-Crown Jewel.

