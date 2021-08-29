5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE SummerSlam hosted some top matches from RAW and SmackDown. Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship against Goldberg. The superstar was out early on RAW in search of a new challenger for his title.

Nikki A.S.H. lost her RAW Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Flair was confronted by Alexa Bliss on an episode of RAW that followed. Will The Goddess and Lilly take down The Queen for the title?

Samoa Joe arrived on WWE NXT after winning the top title for the third time. He was confronted by several men who wanted to have a go at the championship. Who will face Joe for the NXT Championship first?

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones to win the NXT Breakout Tournament. The newcomer now has a contract to challenge any champion of his choice to a match on NXT. Will Hayes target KUSHIDA for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship?

Becky Lynch returned to WWE SmackDown and settled into her new heel character. Meanwhile, The Usos believe that Paul Heyman knew about Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam beforehand. Will Roman Reigns’ special counsel betray him in the months to come?

SmackDown also continued to tease some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Will the younger Mysterio turn on his father soon?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Has Karrion Kross silently moved from WWE NXT to RAW full time?

Karrion Kross proved to be one of the most dominant WWE NXT Superstars in recent times. The Herald of Doomsday bulldozed his way to two NXT Championship victories on the Black & Gold brand.

Kross started appearing on WWE RAW while holding the NXT Championship several weeks ago. He suffered his first loss since his return to WWE and started losing a lot of steam on the main roster.

At NXT TakeOver 36, Kross lost his NXT Championship to Samoa Joe. The next night, Kross appeared on RAW and ripped through Ricochet to pick up another quick victory.

The Herald of Doomsday did not appear on the episode on NXT that followed. While several men came out to confront Joe on the episode, Kross was missing from the mix.

Has WWE moved Karrion Kross to RAW for good? Has his time on NXT come to an unceremonious end?

Imagine Karrion Kross being one of the most dominant wrestlers in NXT this year and then going onto RAW lookin like something from Swords and Sandals #WWERaw #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/V9oU1p0wVE — dev (@HoneyBarbieCue) August 24, 2021

There is a lot WWE could have done with Kross on NXT before moving him to the main roster and letting him remain dominant for some time. Recent matches and losses have certainly affected the former NXT Champion’s credibility in the company.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Aashran Mahajan