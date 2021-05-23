5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown - Alexa Bliss eyes the titles; Aleister Black targets the herd?

Several big matches took place at WWE WrestleMania Backlash last Sunday. RAW picked up from where the pay-per-view left off and allowed Bobby Lashley to celebrate his victory in style.

However, Lashley’s night ended on a bitter note as he was pinned by Kofi Kingston in a non-title match. Will Kingston get a shot at Lashley’s WWE Championship soon?

Rhea Ripley was ready for new challenges on RAW, fresh off her defense of the RAW Women's Championship. However, Charlotte Flair was looking for another shot at the title, but had to face Asuka first instead.

The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Flair to remain in the top title picture. Will Ripley's next defense be against one of the two women she just beat, or will someone else stand up to The Nightmare?

A Prime Target segment helped build more hype around Finn Balor and Karrion Kross’s rematch for the WWE NXT Championship. Will Balor be able to overcome The Herald of Doomsday in their second encounter?

Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship on Tuesday night. Will WWE give The Colossal One a reign to remember?

WWE SmackDown could not make the same impact the show had been making for last few weeks. However, Roman Reigns had a strong segment that saw Seth Rollins attack Cesaro once again. Will Rollins and Cesaro compete inside Hell in a Cell?

Apollo Crews retained his Intercontinental Championship after a good Fatal 4-Way match. However, his win was aided by the return of Aleister Black on SmackDown. Why did Black attack Big E upon his return?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Is WWE trying to turn the RAW Tag Team Champions into babyfaces?

AJ Styles and Omos won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania. The two successfully retained their titles in a rematch with the New Day earlier this month.

Last week, Styles and Omos teamed up with Elias and Jaxson Ryker for a match. This week, WWE surprisingly put Styles and Elias in a match against each other.

Both superstars are playing heel characters on RAW, and it was odd that they were put in a match against each other. Instead, WWE could have booked a match between Xavier Woods and Styles.

Elias and Styles had a decent match but Ryker interfered to cause a disqualification. Omos chased the heels away to end the segment.

Why did RAW book a match between two heels when there are so many babyfaces waiting for a chance to perform? Is WWE trying to turn Omos and The Phenomenal One babyface on RAW?

R-K-Bro turning heel. AJ Styles/Omos turning face. Sounds like that’s coming down the line. — KRS-Two (@PBS_Impulse9) May 18, 2021

A face turn for the champions could explain why the two superstars competed on RAW and Ryker caused a disqualification. The after-match beatdown by Elias also signaled towards a possible turn for The Phenomenal One. It could lead to a short rivalry between the two teams that could help the RAW Tag Team Champions turn babyface.

