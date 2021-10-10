5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The second night of the WWE Draft took place on Monday night. RAW retained some of its biggest superstars while also pulling Becky Lynch into the brand. Has the draft left the Blue Brand's roster a little too fragile this year?

On SmackDown, Paul Heyman's loyalty continued to be questioned despite making sure The Usos stayed with Reigns. The first rounds of King of the Ring and Queen's Crown also took place.

There were multiple burning questions after the week got over. From Big E's next challenger to NXT Championships, WWE has opened up many possibilities.

Here are the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Should Drew McIntyre be taking on Big E for the WWE Championship?

CONNER🇨🇦 @VancityConner Drew McIntyre calling himself “Big D” will forever be hilarious!Big E’s reaction says it all. 😂 #WWERAW Drew McIntyre calling himself “Big D” will forever be hilarious!Big E’s reaction says it all. 😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/5A2KN9TLfj

Drew McIntyre set his sights on Big E and the WWE Championship on RAW last week. This week, Big E called out The Scottish Warrior, who has now been drafted the SmackDown.

The two men were interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The angle led to a tag team match. After picking up the win, McIntyre and Big E agreed to meet for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

Why is Drew McIntyre challenging Big E for the title even though he's been drafted to SmackDown now? Will a loss at Crown Jewel hurt The Scottish Warrior's chances to get a Universal Championship match? Or will Big E give up his title to the superstar on the show?

It looks like Big E will be retaining his title at Crown Jewel by all means. This might hurt McIntyre's image as he has not been part of the WWE Championship picture for a long time.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Why is Drew McIntyre asking for a title match when he was moved to #SmackDown and already said he is going after the Universal Title? Like...no...I get you wanna put Big E over but I doubt it does anything, and honestly its a bad type of predictable #WWERaw Why is Drew McIntyre asking for a title match when he was moved to #SmackDown and already said he is going after the Universal Title? Like...no...I get you wanna put Big E over but I doubt it does anything, and honestly its a bad type of predictable #WWERaw

Instead, WWE could have given some other superstars a chance to face McIntyre for the title at Crown Jewel. Could Jinder Mahal or Dolph Ziggler have been better opponents for Big E in Saudi Arabia?

