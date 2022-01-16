5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been at the top of his game since his return to the company last year. He appeared on RAW and ripped right into his next challenger to show where he stands.

Meanwhile, Doudrop emerged as the new challenger for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. Will the two heels put on a good show at the Premium Live Event?

Grayson Waller failed to prove himself against AJ Styles on WWE NXT. Will The Waller Effect make its mark against LA Knight soon?

The Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament is also set to take off soon. Who will win the cup this year and likely become the next top tag team in NXT?

Seth Rollins is all ready to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. Is The Visionary going to break Roman's record-breaking reign?

Aliyah also picked up a record-breaking win over Natalya on SmackDown. Will she finally get a push or disappear from the action once again?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Did WWE catch fans off guard by crowning new RAW Tag Team Champions?

Alpha Academy had been in a rivalry with Randy Orton and Riddle for a long time. WWE kept the RAW Tag Team Championships out of the equation during their matches on the brand.

Last week on RAW, the stakes were raised as the two teams competed for the tag team titles. Riddle tagged Orton in the match, but could not save his partner.

Not only did Otis slam Orton to the mat, but he also pinned The Viper to win the RAW Tag Team Championships for Alpha Academy.

Did the creative team make the right decision by allowing the titles to change hands on Monday night? Were fans prepared for a title change after a great run by the RK-Bro?

Many fans were already looking forward to seeing RK-Bro defend their titles at WrestleMania. A few fans wanted to see RK-Bro defend the titles against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at the Premium Live Event. However, Rollins' move into the Universal Champion picture may have changed plans.

It was good to see the company do something different on Monday night. However, the sudden change of titles has shaken up the entire RAW roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh