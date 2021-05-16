5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown - Finn Balor headed for another title reign; Cesaro to break family-hold?

With WrestleMania Backlash on the horizon, WWE had a few big bookings scheduled for this week. WWE RAW saw Asuka and Rhea Ripley compete in another WrestleMania rematch. Once again, Ripley defeated Asuka cleanly to make a statement. Will Rhea Rhipley retain her title against both Asuka and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania Backlash?

The match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre came to an abrupt end after Braun Strowman came out to lay waste to both men. Who will come out of WrestleMania Backlash as the WWE Champion?

Karrion Kross defeated Austin Theory in his first match as NXT Champion. Finn Balor came out immediately after the match to demand a rematch for the title. Has The Prince made a wise decision by challenging The Herald of Doomsday?

A match for the NXT North American Championship was booked by William Regal for next week. Johnny Gargano will defend his title against Bronson Reed inside a Steel Cage. Will Reed win his first title in WWE next week?

Jey Uso wasn’t too happy with his brother’s antics on WWE SmackDown. Jey and Roman Reigns called out Jimmy Uso for not falling in line and led him into a match against Cesaro. Will The Swiss Superman end The Tribal Cheif’s supremacy over SmackDown?

Natalya and Tamina won their first titles as a tag team in WWE. Will Tamina make her first title reign in the company memorable?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Why was Asuka pinned on WWE RAW?

Asuka was handed the WWE RAW Women’s Championship after her Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory in 2020. She had a decent rivalry with Sasha Banks for the title and lost it before winning it again at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

The Empress had a long reign with the title, however, it wasn’t as great as it could have been. Rhea Ripley moved to the main roster before WrestleMania 37 and challenged Asuka for the title.

At WrestleMania 37, Ripley pinned Asuka clean to win her first RAW Women’s Championship reign. Since then, Asuka has been in the picture for the title along with Charlotte Flair.

This week on RAW, Asuka was once again pinned by Ripley during their rematch for the title. This raises the question as to why Asuka has been pinned clean twice and will still get a shot at the title at WrestleMania Backlash.

Will Asuka be used to take the pin at WrestleMania Backlash during the Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women’s title? This seems to be the case as her build for the match has been the weakest.

Unfazed by this unfair last minute match up. Try again 👹 https://t.co/WnE7DQqoW5 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 11, 2021

Flair seems to be the strongest contender to win the title, while The Nightmare also has a good chance of retaining it. Has WWE simply added Asuka to the mix just so they can protect Flair and Ripley from the pin?

