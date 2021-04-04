5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE RAW kicked off with a big surprise as fans watched The Hurt Business split just minutes into the first segment. The Hurt Business had proven to be a great faction in recent months and had helped the Red brand during the pandemic era. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre looked for a challenger to take him down on RAW.

Was it the right time to end one of the best factions in WWE? And why was no one in the RAW locker room ready to face The Scottish Psychopath? Weren’t several men, including Sheamus, looking to take down McIntyre when he was the WWE Champion?

A Battle Royal on NXT awarded six men a chance to compete in a Gauntlet Match on the first night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The winner of the match will get a shot at the North American Championship on the second night. While challengers have simply appeared for the NXT Champion, why has NXT made it difficult to challenge for the North American Champion?

WALTER will have a busy week as he will defend his title twice over two nights in two different countries. Will The Ring General end another week on a high?

Edge brought back The Rated-R Superstar on SmackDown this week. Daniel Bryan made things even more interesting by taking both Edge and Roman Reigns down at the end of the night. Has Bryan’s build been a little too similar to the one in 2014?

Plus, Apollo Crews challenged Big E to a Nigerian Drum Match at WrestleMania. What is a Nigerian Drum Match, after all?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s shows.

#5 Why did The Hurt Business implode on WWE RAW?

Why can't there be factions for any significant amount of time? The Hurt Business was dope af and made everyone involved look like a million bucks. — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

RETRIBUTION looked like a promising faction during the pandemic era in WWE. The villainous faction wreaked havoc on RAW and SmackDown before settling for the Red brand last year.

Fans expected RETRIBUTION to do a lot more than it did in WWE and slowly started losing value before Mustafa Ali was revealed as the faction’s leader. However, that did not help the group much, and they finally imploded at Fastlane.

On the other hand, The Hurt Business picked up the pace on RAW during the pandemic era. MVP helped Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin reach new heights on the Red brand. Lashley won the United States Championship, followed by the WWE Championship on RAW. Alexander and Benjamin had a good reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

While WWE teased a divide between Alexander and Benjamin, the two men did not split from the faction. Instead, The Hurt Business imploded on RAW this week after MVP and Lashley expressed their displeasure at Alexander and Benjamin’s recent work.

The Hurt Business received a lot of praise from some fans online and seemed like the most dominant faction in the company today. Then why did WWE decide to end The Hurt Business? Will the entire storyline simply help Drew McIntyre win the WWE Championship once again?

Advertisement

I hope this is a work, cause if not u broke up the coolest THE ONLY ALL BLACK STABLE on pro wrestling, for a team up with Baron Corbin ?! Hint: No one remembered or cared that they were a team long ago. — Franky, I lurk therefore I am or am not ,I guess (@frankytwospoons) March 30, 2021

Fans can only hope that this entire storyline isn’t just being built to help The Scottish Warrior come out on top again. Alexander and Benjamin were doing a fine job with Lashley and MVP, and WWE could have kept the faction together for a few more months.

1 / 5 NEXT