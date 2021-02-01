5 Biggest questions from WWE Royal Rumble 2021 - Royal Rumble winner doesn’t receive the Goldberg treatment?

WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-views are usually big events, and the 2021 edition of the show was as big as expected. While only a few matches were announced for the pay-per-view, the company managed to keep the quality of the matches up throughout.

This was the first time WWE hosted the Royal Rumble matches after Pat Paterson’s death, the man who was the genius behind the Rumble matches. Bianca Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble match after outlasting 29 other women. Edge, on the other hand, won the men’s Rumble match after entering the match at number one.

No championship belts changed hands on the main show, while Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship back on the pre show. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens had an intense match, while Drew McIntyre and Goldberg had a very short match where McIntyre retained.

Keeping in mind all that went down at the Royal Rumble, let’s take a look at the biggest questions from this year’s show.

#5 Did Asuka and Charlotte Flair’s title reign help anyone in WWE before Royal Rumble?

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler become 2x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with the help of Ric Flair and Lacey Evans! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Ayylmmm0tw — Punk Justice (@punkjustice777) January 31, 2021

Asuka and Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Their unimpressive reign lasted one and a half months before they lost it back to Baszler and Jax at WWE Royal Rumble.

While the two women were Champions, Flair was busy igniting a rivalry against Lacey Evans. Asuka, on the other hand, remained largely unnoticed even though she’s also holding the WWE RAW Women’s title.

Now that Asuka is out of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship scene, she can likely get into a rivalry against Alexa Bliss. But did Asuka and Flair’s title reign help anyone in the women’s division?

Advertisement

WWE could have allowed Flair to get into a rivalry against Lacey Evans without having the title on her. On the other hand, if they planned the rivalry afterward, the creatives could have given Evans and Peyton Royce a chance to win the titles.

Not only did Asuka get pulled away from the RAW Women’s Championship scene, but there was also no reason to have her compete with The Queen. Baszler and Jax lost the titles less than two months ago, and after Baszler’s value fell following an embarrassing loss to Dana Brooke, they won the titles again.

It seems like no one benefitted from The Empress and The Queen’s title reign, and it was just a way to get the Women’s Tag Team titles on Flair.