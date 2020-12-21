5 biggest questions from WWE TLC 2020

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) was an entertaining pay-per-view that helped WWE end 2020 on a high.

While TLC had mostly high-quality matches, there were still a few issues and questions that were left unanswered. Charlotte Flair made her return at the show, and it took her no time to add another title to her trophy case at TLC.

The Hurt Business defeated The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships, and the heels did not need much help from MVP or Bobby Lashley to achieve the feat.

Most surprisingly, Roman Reigns did not get to end the TLC pay-per-view as the main event spot was handed to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. The two men competed in a Firefly Inferno match to write a new chapter in their rivalry.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest questions fans have after the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

#5 Could WWE have allowed Charlotte Flair to return without taking Lana out from WWE TLC?

One of the biggest surprises WWE had in store for fans at WWE TLC was the return of Charlotte Flair. Flair last competed in June this year and returned six months later to partner with Asuka to win the Women’s Tag Team titles.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship was the only active title Flair hadn’t won before TLC, and WWE decided to sacrifice Lana to allow Flair to return.

Advertisement

While it was good to watch The Queen return to the ring and win another big title, was it necessary to take Lana out of the equation? Lana worked hard in the latter half of the year to build a top storyline for herself. While the WWE Universe believed that she was being punished at first, WWE turned things around to give her a chance to win her first title in the company.

Could WWE not have taken out Asuka before the match instead, and made the odds fall against Lana once again, before Flair’s return? Pairing Flair with Lana would have given the latter a big boost to her career, and possibly her first title in WWE.

Was it necessary to take out Lana at such a crucial point in a rivalry that had been building for months?