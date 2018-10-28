5 Biggest Reasons Why Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Will Save WWE

Time for the Lunatic and Architect to save this company

In what was a pretty emotional week for the WWE, Roman Reigns' heartbreaking peroration followed by Dean Ambrose's frightful heel turn has enticed the fans to tune into Raw this coming Monday.

While Dean's heel turn was becoming pretty predictable, his timing shocked the entire WWE Universe and his attack felt vicious displaying his lunacy as a character.

In a perfectly timed attack, the Lunatic Fringe's ruthlessness could be on full display from now on, which will probably be very beneficial in elevating the babyface in Seth Rollins.

Since Vince McMahon could be assessing the current Roman Reigns' situation, there's bound to be a time when he looks at another superstar to grab that brass ring and become the face of the company.

Names like Drew Mcintyre, A.J. Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Braun Strowman stand a good chance to be provided with that spot, but it's time WWE realizes the potential in Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins and let them hijack the spotlight organically.

There's no denying that if provided with an engaging creative narrative, these two superstars can run riot in the WWE and deliver something the fans might never forget.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 biggest reasons why Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will save WWE.

#1 The fans have always been emotionally invested in their rivalry

Both superstars delivered feud of the year in 2014

Ever since Seth Rollins turned his back on the Shield in 2014, things have always been pretty interesting between Dean Ambrose and the Architect.

While Roman Reigns started feuding with Randy Orton, the Lunatic Fringe continued assaulting Rollins' and produced some of the best segments of the year.

There's no denying that legions of fans were left heartbroken when Seth Rollins took a chair and stabbed his brothers in the back, and Dean's rage to seek redemption from his brother made the storyline even more interesting.

Both the superstars went to war with one another, with their feud in 2014 receiving worldwide critical acclaim from the fans and critics alike, and elevated Seth Rollins' stature as a heel moving forward.

Considering that the roles have reversed now, this could be a very exciting time for the company to create something special here, with the fans desperately waiting to see what transpires next.

