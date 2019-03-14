×
5 Biggest Reasons Why Vince McMahon Is Going All Out To Push Kofi Kingston

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.23K   //    14 Mar 2019, 17:46 IST

Is Vince really pushing Kofi Kingston to the top?
Is Vince really pushing Kofi Kingston to the top?

Kofi Kingston has become one of the most talked about superstars in the entire industry today and while it has been a long time coming, he absolutely deserves every bit of the adulation he receives. Despite Kofi's willingness to fulfil his dream of becoming the WWE Champion, Vince McMahon has emerged as an uncompromising roadblock on this turbulent Road to WrestleMania 35.

The Chairman of the Board has openly stated his intentions of not wanting Kingston anywhere near the main event picture and has pulled the plugs on his ascension. After delivering an astonishing performance at Elimination Chamber, the Dreadlocked Dynamo will now have to outshine the best of Randy Orton, Rowan Samoa Joe, and The Bar in a gauntlet match next week on SmackDown Live to realize his dream of making it to WrestleMania 35.

Furthermore, 'The New' Daniel Bryan's clinical heel run as the WWE Champion perfectly catapults him as the perfect antagonist heading into this blockbuster showdown with Kofi Kingston. Considering that The Planet's Champion addressed Kingston as a B+ player, was Vince McMahon trying to diminish Kofi's credibility by throwing so many roadblocks on his way or is he really going all out to push the former Intercontinental Champion?

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and highlight the 5 reasons why Vince McMahon is going all out to push Kofi Kingston.

#1 Finally rewarding him for his miraculous Royal Rumble moments that got the world on its feet

Kofi always brought us to the edge of our seats
Kofi always brought us to the edge of our seats

Kofi Kingston's journey to the top of the mountain in the WWE has been a very tough one. The 37-year old superstar has always been portrayed as a mid-carder at best in Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. However, his exceptional performances in Royal Rumble matches have garnered him tremendous adulation from the WWE Universe.

Whether it is receiving a cheeky assist from pancakes or pulling off a daredevil stunt in front of our very eyes, Kofi has managed to build a name for himself with his stunning athletic prowess. Since he never really gets the credit he deserves for being so versatile for so long, this seems like an ideal time for Vince McMahon to finally reward him for his contribution all over the years.

It's understandable why the company is using this narrative to organically ascend Kofi to the top of the heap by the time WrestleMania 35 comes rolling to our screens. With the former Intercontinental Champion gravitating the audience's attention every single week, there's no way Vince McMahon won't capitalize on his momentum and turn him into a superstar on the blue brand.

1 / 5 NEXT
