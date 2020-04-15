5 Biggest sacrifices Vince McMahon made for WWE

The WWE Chairman has never shied away from making major sacrifices for his company.

Some of these memorable sacrifices are featured on this list.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Vince's head gets shaved bald

Ever since Vince McMahon bought WWE from his father several decades ago, he did everything in his power to turn the promotion into the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world. By the time 2001 came around, McMahon succeeded in doing so, as WWE's top rival WCW was crushed and bought off. ECW had suffered the same fate around the same time.

Today, WWE is one of the biggest media moguls in the world and has more than a billion followers spread across all of its social media handles. It took a lot out of Vince to achieve his goal though. The Chairman made several sacrifices, both on-air and backstage, to make sure that fans would choose WWE over rival promotions. In the following list, let's take a look at the 5 biggest sacrifices that Vince McMahon made for WWE over the past two decades or so.

#5 Vince always prioritized WWE over personal animosity

Vince and Hart

Pro-wrestling is a ruthless industry, and one needs to make some questionable and unpopular decisions to stay on the top. McMahon always kept WWE's business on priority. He was responsible for the territory system dying down back in the 80s. On the other hand, Vince has always kept his personal feelings aside while doing business.

Over the course of the past few decades, several former Superstars have come back to WWE, after having ugly fallouts with the boss, years ago. Whenever Vince deemed it necessary that said Superstar will help WWE do good business, he kept his personal animosity aside and brought them back. Bret Hart and The Ultimate Warrior are two such legends who we thought would never step foot in a WWE ring again, but both came back years after burning bridges with the company. These two returns proved that Vince McMahon was ready to make amends with anyone if he thought that it would help WWE in some capacity.

1 / 5 NEXT