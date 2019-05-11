×
5 biggest shockers WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    11 May 2019, 19:49 IST

Will Vince bring something special to the table?
Will Vince bring something special to the table?

Amidst low viewership and an even less logical creative, WWE certainly have a crisis situation heading into this week's Monday Night Raw.

Although Vince McMahon's return to the flagship show did manage to gravitate the smart marks of professional wrestling to their television screens, The Chairman's 'Wild-Card' Rule has become a subject of heated debate on social media.

A select few enjoyed it for the star-power it brought while legions in the internet wrestling community left no stone unturned in criticizing the WWE creative for bringing forth such a disappointing idea.

With London's famous 02 Arena hosting this week's Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe will be expecting the creative team to put their best foot forward.

Furthermore, this will be the go-home episode of the red brand before Money in the Bank and with Seth Rollins' blockbuster title showdown with AJ Styles and the Money in the Bank Ladder match likely to take center-stage, something shocking could be in the works.

Here are the 5 biggest shockers WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw.

#1 Nikki Cross promises to deprive the world of darkness and introduces new character

She has experienced the dark
She has experienced the dark

In my personal opinion, Nikki Cross is one of the most talented female performers in the entire wrestling world, not just Vince McMahon's billion dollar company.

Her lunacy down in NXT impressed the hardcore fans and with Nikki playing her part to perfection, there was some hope that she might make it big on the main roster.

Unfortunately, the character has not been presented in the light we expected. Moreover, WWE is now teasing a legitimate character transformation for Nikki Cross.

The 30-year old Superstar was interviewed backstage recently after her loss on WWE Main Event in what felt like one of those self-reflecting journeys which ended up with some light at the end of the tunnel.

With the former member of SAnitY promising to step out of the dark and take a good look in the mirror, there's a genuine possibility Cross makes her presence known this Monday Night on Raw.

This could be an interesting way to add more depth to the women's division on the red brand whilst giving a talent like Nikki Cross the legitimate spotlight that she deserves.







