5 biggest spots from Money in the Bank 2017

Money in the Bank 2017 gave wrestling fans some exciting viewing.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 23:47 IST

Money in the Bank certainly left its mark

Money in the Bank 2017 is officially in the books, with the dust settling on a pay-per-view that was rather divisive when it came to the opinions of the WWE Universe. Some loved it, some hated it and some were in the middle – which is a shame given that the ladder spot fest is usually one of the highlights on WWE’s calendar.

Still, we came away with some fairly big talking points in addition to some spots that weren’t for the faint-hearted. Of course, many of them didn’t hold a candle to some of the great moments that the PPV has provided us with from years gone by, but instead of being negative we’re choosing to focus on the positives coming out of the St. Louis event.

Many fans went into the show with low to medium expectations, especially given that one of the matches was Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton. Still, sometimes these kinds of bouts can surprise you – especially in this instance with two of the five entries that we’re about to run down coming from the WWE Championship match. Ironic that, isn’t it?

So with all of that being said, here are the five biggest spots from Money in the Bank.

#1 Charlotte risks it all

High-flying Charlotte

It’s not unusual for us to see Charlotte Flair going up to the top rope these days, and in fact, it’s become something of a trademark for the multi-time world champion. Still, it’s always impressive to see it live and she was able to pull it out of the bag once again in the midst of what was a relatively disappointing Money in the Bank ladder match.

Charlotte changed things up from her usual corkscrew, with the end product actually resembling more of a Twisted Bliss-type move than anything Charlotte usually does.

Of course, this probably wasn’t intentional, but we’d love to imagine that this is a potential hint at a future match between the juggernauts of Flair and Alexa.