5 Biggest Superstars who never won a WWE or WCW World Championship

Hall and Piper

By the time WrestleMania 17 came around, the Attitude Era was almost on the verge of dying. WWE had finally bought off its arch-rival WCW after six years of intense back and forth between the two companies.

The Monday Night Wars gave us a long string of Superstars who went on to become megastars and held multiple World titles. Once WCW died down, several stars made their way to WWE. Some quickly jumped ship immediately, while others took their own time.

Major names like Goldberg, Booker T, and Ric Flair managed to win World titles in both companies. On the other hand, there were a select few who never won a World title in both WWE and WCW.

The Superstars mentioned in this article made a name for themselves in both promotions, with some of them having Hall of Fame careers. However, they couldn't get their hands on the top prize.

#5 Scott Hall

Scott Hall

Scott Hall's run in WWE as Razor Ramon in the early to mid-90s turned him into one of the biggest Superstars in the company at the time. He quickly became a mega babyface and had several memorable feuds.

The Ladder match between Ramon and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 10 for the Intercontinental title is regarded by many as one of the greatest Ladder bouts of all time. Ramon never bagged the top prize in WWE though.

In 1996, both Kevin Nash and Scott Hall made their way to WCW and formed the nWo soon after with Hulk Hogan. Over the next several years, the nWo ran rampant over the promotion, with all three original members being on the forefront for the better part of the group's run.

Scott Hall didn't win the World title here as well, although he won several mid-card titles, including the TV title, US Heavyweight title, and the WCW Tag Team titles.