Former WWE Universal Champion makes an epic return, AEW Superstar’s huge comeback under Triple H regime - 5 biggest surprises that can happen on RAW after Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is finally in the history books. The show featured multiple engaging matches that earned “This is Awesome” chants from the crowd. The creative team will now work on developing new storylines as we prepare for Extreme Rules. Tonight’s episode of RAW will mark the first step in that direction, and the show looks quite promising.

Here, we look at some of the biggest surprises that could unfold on WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Braun Strowman makes a big return on WWE RAW

The latest backstage reports have suggested that WWE is ready to bring Braun Strowman back into the company. The Monster Among Men was released alongside several other notable names last year. The former WWE Universal Champion also started his own promotion, Control Your Narrative, alongside EC3 earlier this year.

Strowman’s abrupt exit from the company came as a shock to countless fans. Many believe that he was a compelling character when booked well. Interestingly, Roman Reigns pinned Strowman to win the Universal Championship and kickstart his historic title reign. Strowman’s potential return could lead to a massive storyline involving The Tribal Chief. Additionally, he could have his eyes set on Omos, who is being paraded as the “unbeatable giant” in the company these days.

#2 WWE teases Aleister Black’s potential return

KayyDott @KayyMickey Very weird ending for Malakai Black. I don't think this part aired. I feel like he knows something we don't know. #AEWAllOut Very weird ending for Malakai Black. I don't think this part aired. I feel like he knows something we don't know. #AEWAllOut https://t.co/Xu2AJ4cZBB

Aleister Black (Malakai Black) reportedly asked for his release from AEW and was seemingly granted one. He made an appearance on the All Out pay-per-view this weekend, where he teamed up with House of Black members Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a match against Miro, Sting and Darby Allin. Black sustained another huge defeat which shocked the fans. Before his exit, he blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed down in an expression of his gratitude.

There have been reports of Black potentially seeking time off for his mental health. However, one can’t deny that he has been one of Triple H’s favorite stars. Black was a huge name in NXT and was crowned the breakout star, while The Game created the brand’s Black and Golden era.

If the rumors about his AEW exit are true, then Triple H and WWE won’t wait too long in their bid to bring back an exciting character. The recent returns on the show and Black’s wife, Zelina Vega, already being a part of WWE could further fuel this potential move.

#3 Sasha Banks and Naomi finally return on RAW after their controversial exit

Sasha Banks and Naomi sent the wrestling community into a frenzy when they walked out of RAW earlier this year. They held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the time and were scheduled to compete on the red brand’s show on May 16th. However, Banks and Naomi expressed their unhappiness with the creative’s decisions for them and left the building before the show started.

WWE commentators then had to publicly label them as unprofessional, but the act didn’t sit well with fans. They have been eager to see Banks and Naomi make a heroic return to the company.

Last week, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won an intense tournament to win the vacated tag team championships. Thus, now seems to be the perfect time to bring back the former champions if they agree. Banks and Naomi’s return would account for a huge surprise on RAW, allowing Triple H to make a massive statement about his intent for the product moving forward.

#4 Judgment Day gets a new member

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN #WWECastle This is literally the most interesting thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done in his career This is literally the most interesting thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done in his career 💀#WWECastle https://t.co/03rE2ErEea

One of the biggest swerves at Clash at the Castle saw Dominik finally turn heel. He attacked Edge with a low blow and proceeded to hit his father, Rey Mysterio, with a clothesline. Edge and Rey were fresh from a victory against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but the shocking betrayal promptly hijacked their celebrations.

Judgment Day members were seen laughing at ringside. They have exclusively targeted Dominik, preying on his vulnerability. However, they seemed more than happy to watch him embrace a darker side. Will they offer him another chance to join the heel faction on RAW? Moreover, Dominik potentially deciding to side with his former tormentors would make for an interesting new twist on RAW.

#5 Kevin Owens openly addresses a plausible alliance with Sami Zayn

Last week on WWE RAW, Sami Zayn refused to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair to help Jey Uso. THE Honorary Uce was put on the spot as he had to choose between The Bloodline and his real-life best friend. Jey has expressed his doubts about Zayn’s capabilities over the last few weeks. The Right Hand Man now has a legit reason to doubt the honorary Uce’s loyalty as well.

With Solo Sikoa’s apparent inclusion in The Bloodline, Sami Zayn’s role is indeed under scrutiny. Kevin Owens has confirmed that as The Prizefighter, he intends to go after every title on the main roster. Thus, it would be exciting if he officially teases a reunion with Sami Zayn and a potential title feud with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in WWE.

