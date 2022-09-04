Roman Reigns wins again with the help of a new member of The Bloodline, 4-time world champion hailed as the G.O.A.T. – Biggest Flops and Hits from WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 is finally in the history books. The recently concluded Premium Live Event accounted for a memorable show riddled with countless jaw-dropping moments.

Three titles were on the line, but none changed hands. Additionally, we saw new allies make their presence known, courtesy of one surprise return and one interesting debut.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE Clash at the Castle. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit at WWE Clash at the Castle: Drew McIntyre

No superstar had more momentum on their side ahead of WWE Clash at Castle 2022 than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior got his long-awaited shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in front of his home crowd.

He proved to be one of the most formidable challengers Roman Reigns has faced as the Tribal Chief. McIntyre deservedly had the entire arena backing him up throughout the main event.

The crowd loved it when Broken Dreams blared through the stadium before his current theme music hit. McIntyre then defied all expectations to deliver one of the most memorable in-ring performances of his career.

He was creative in his offense and took everyone by surprise with his resilience during a highly demanding bout against Roman Reigns.

The Scottish Warrior came close to winning the match on multiple occasions but fell victim to mistimed judgment and injured officials. In the end, a surprise interference from Solo Sikoa caused McIntyre's heart-breaking loss at WWE Clash at the Castle.

It denied him the opportunity to finally celebrate a big title win in front of his home crowd. That build-up, that entrance and that performance caused many of us to believe that it could truly be Drew McIntryre's night, but maybe his fairytale is yet to see a few more monsters.

#2 Hit at WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns

Although the problems with Roman Reigns' historic title reign are now becoming increasingly noticeable, one can't deny his exceptional work as a heel. He has backed his recent claims about being an all-time great by massively stepping up his in-ring game.

Reigns once again fought hard to prove himself worthy of being on top of the mountain during the main event of Clash at the Castle. Not everyone can compete against McIntyre inside the squared circle and genuinely go toe-to-toe with the former WWE Champion.

The Tribal Chief exceeded expectations regarding his much-awaited battle against the Scottish Warrior. He also nailed the in-ring narrative when he perfectly showcased his awe and frustration every time McIntyre kept getting back on his feet.

All was well until the match's final moments when Solo Sikoa showed up to help Reigns retain his title against McIntyre. WWE understandably wanted to protect Drew McIntyre by booking an interference to finish the match.

However, it once again showed that Reigns needed someone in his corner to win his battles. It's now an expected pattern in all his title matches which has had an adverse effect, as many think his reign is monotonous.

Will the creative team finally change their approach towards booking in the world title picture after WWE Clash at the Castle?

#3 Hit at WWE Clash at the Castle: Sheamus

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta



Sheamus is a bonified hall of famer! The most underrated performer of his generation.Sheamus is a bonified hall of famer! #WWECastle The most underrated performer of his generation.Sheamus is a bonified hall of famer! #WWECastle https://t.co/axB3h9AXve

Tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, Sheamus challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship to kickstart the main show. The two superstars delivered one of the best title matches in WWE this year as they put on an unforgettable showing. Brilliant from start to finish, the match had the perfect mixture of in-ring action and drama.

Although Sheamus couldn't dethrone Gunther as Intercontinental Champion, he was incredible as the challenger. The Celtic Warrior took an insane amount of punishment during the match and subjected the champion to nearly the same treatment. Despite a bruised chest, Sheamus fought like a warrior and deservedly earned G.O.A.T. shouts from the WWE Universe.

The entire crowd rose to its feet to acknowledge Sheamus' efforts at WWE Clash at the Castle. The former world champion also deserves a lot of credit for working as hard as he did to make Gunther look like a powerful champion.

The Ring General needed this win to build credibility, and his challenger did an incredible job of putting him over with the crowd. Another highlight of the match saw the return of Imperium, and Gunther will lead the faction moving forward.

#4 Hit at WWE Clash at the Castle: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Riddle were involved in a feud on RAW for a long time. However, their rivalry recently turned extremely personal when both superstars brought up each other's families to make their point. Both men were evidently prepared to draw blood, and went all guns blazing in their highly-anticipated fight.

Despite his best efforts, The Original Bro couldn't keep The Visionary from picking up his first big win in 15 months. Rollins has been involved in major feuds for the last year without a single notable victory at a premium live event. This was his opportunity to get back to winning ways, and he capitalized on the same.

Interestingly, Rollins mocked Riddle mid-match by borrowing moves from Randy Orton's arsenal. At one point, Riddle couldn't see through The Architect's strategy to use emotional manipulation to his advantage.

In the end, Rollins used two grueling Stomps to seal his victory against a distracted Riddle who couldn't gain composure until it was too late.

#5 Flop/Hit at WWE Clash at the Castle: Judgment Day lose again, Dominik turns heel

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN #WWECastle This is literally the most interesting thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done in his career This is literally the most interesting thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done in his career 💀#WWECastle https://t.co/03rE2ErEea

Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest teamed up to face Edge and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle. The self-proclaimed top heel faction on RAW has been feuding with the legends for a long time.

Judgment Day had a shot at ending their rivalry and making a statement tonight. Unfortunately for them, Balor and Priest lost once again, which raises questions about their claims about being the most dominant faction on the red brand.

Balor finally got a chance to compete at a major show in front of his hometown crowd, and could have used a big win to gain momentum. He did put on a stellar showing, much to his credit.

Additionally, it took a combined effort from Edge, Dominik and Rey Mysterio to compromise his advantage, which helped protect Balor's credibility. It wasn't the best decision to see Judgment Day lose, but at least this might allow everyone involved to move on to something new.

Like every dark cloud, this match had a silver lining but didn't appear until after the celebrations. Rey Mysterio prompted his son Dominik to join him and the Rated-R Superstar in post-match adulation. However, Dominik responded by hitting Edge with a low blow and then attacking his father, cementing his heel turn.

He desperately needed a new direction, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for Dominik after WWE Clash at the Castle. No wonder Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley looked so giddy after the match.

Honourable mention from WWE Clash at the Castle: WWE fans in the audience

The crowd was one of the best parts of WWE Clash at the Castle. There wasn't a dull moment in the show, and fans in the live audience deserve credit for the same. From motivating superstars with united cheers to greeting the performances with "This is Awesome" chants, the WWE UK crowd participated in every match with full enthusiasm.

The crowd singing Seth Rollins' theme music and the pop for Edge, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus accounted for memorable aspects of the show. This was WWE's first premium live event in the U.K. in over 30 years, and fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their genuine appreciation for the superstars. While every performer deserves credit for excelling inside the squared circle, the show wouldn't have been half as good without the audience's active participation.

