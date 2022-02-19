5 biggest surprises that can unfold at WWE Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar gets his revenge, Goldberg retires 

We are hours away from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Several high-profile matches are scheduled to take place at today’s show, including two Elimination Chamber matches. While we know about most of the card, what’s a WWE premium live event without a few jaw-dropping surprises.

Here, we look at some of the biggest surprises that can unfold at Elimination Chamber 2022. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Brock Lesnar gets back at Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

Back at Royal Rumble 2022, Brock Lesnar put his WWE Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley. The two superstars faced each other in a highly anticipated match that eventually ended with The All Mighty winning the title.

However, the biggest highlight of their in-ring encounter was Reigns’ surprise interference and Paul Heyman’s shocking betrayal.

He switched to his role as Special Counsel when The Tribal Chief took matters into his own hands. The latter’s attack on The Beast Incarnate essentially gave Lashley a huge advantage in the match, and Lesnar ended up losing his title. He then used it as a motivation to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble and win the 30-Man battle to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

Lesnar has already confirmed that he wants to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. But before that, he intends to take back his WWE Championship from Lashley in the Elimination Chamber match tonight.

Despite being an odds-on favorite, there’s still a good chance that Brock Lesnar will not dethrone Bobby Lashley just yet.

He could still make a huge statement at the Elimination Chamber premium live event by interfering in Reigns’ title match against Goldberg. An attack on The Tribal Chief will cause the match to end in disqualification, and Reigns will retain his title.

This would allow Lesnar to get his revenge while simultaneously securing his title match against the top heel at WrestleMania.

It would certainly be better if Lesnar attacks Reigns after the match. This would prevent a potentially controversial finish, but almost all of the latter’s successful title defense has had an outside interference play in his favor.

If the only intention is to prove a point, then Brock Lesnar could also attack Paul Heyman to toy with Roman Reigns’ psyche.

