5 Biggest Things That Could Happen On Monday Night Raw And SmackDown Live This Week

Will the company pull off something incredible on Raw?

After delivering a pretty gloomy event with Crown Jewel, WWE would be returning to their familiar territory this week to advance the narrative for Survivor Series.

With three matches already scheduled to happen, serious build-up to the show could very well start from today, with blockbuster confrontations and brawl being a genuine possibility.

Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship victory has divided the internet and might play a factor in getting a major superstar in Drew Mcintyre over with the WWE Universe.

Survivor Series has always been an icing on the cake for the creative team in terms of bringing animosity between both the brands that are vowing to prove their supremacy.

Considering that the event is just two weeks away from Sunday, WWE could very well bring some serious segments and matches to the frame on this Monday Night Raw.

However, since the fans are expecting something surprising this week, a lot could be done this week that can eventually entice the WWE Universe to tune into Survivor Series. What are they? Let's find out.

#1 Becky Lynch invades Monday Night Raw and brutally attacks Ronda Rousey

What will the Relentlass Becky do this week?

There's no superstar in the entire WWE that can go head-to-head with Becky Lynch in terms of popularity, with the Irish sensation quickly ascending to become one of the strongest acts in recent memory.

The fans love her more than anyone in the women's division and her organic rise could play a factor in her blockbuster match with Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series.

Since this is probably the first time that legions of fans are excited about a Champion Vs. Champion match from the women's division, Becky invading Monday Night Raw could be another feather in the cap for the Relentlass superstar.

Vince McMahon is already high on the SmackDown Women's Champion and might propel her to unimaginable heights due to her immense popularity with the WWE Universe.

An invasion from the women's division definitely seems cool and does complement Becky's personality. The Rowdy One is good but she is yet to meet the better version of herself, and that could happen this Monday.

