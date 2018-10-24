5 Biggest Things That Prove Dean Ambrose Will Never Forgive Seth Rollins

The greatest rivalry of this decade

In what was possibly the most predictable heel turn at the most shocking time, Dean Ambrose turned his back on Seth Rollins and absolutely mauled him to unconsciousness.

Both the competitors, being such an integral part of one of the greatest factions in the history of sports entertainment, WWE managed to pull something spectacular with these two last night, and it all felt reasonable.

The Lunatic Fringe finally snapped and destroyed the Architect in what felt like the perfect time for Ambrose to gravitate the maximum amount of heat possible from the WWE Universe.

The fans were shocked at what was transpiring, especially after Roman Reigns' shared an insight into his real life and detailed the fans that he was suffering from Leukemia.

All the three brothers shared the same stage together before the Big Dog left, and embraced each other's presence as the WWE Universe stood in solidarity with the Universal Champion.

Since the entire wrestling world was shocked with how the entire complexion of the WWE Universe changed, it was Seth Rollins' that felt like the most affected from what Roman is currently going through.

Considering that it broke the Architect's heart, the Lunatic Fringe unleashed his sadistic side for the first time in the WWE and broke his brother's soul in a critically acclaimed heel turn.

However, Ambrose targeted Rollins in a way that proved that he might never forgive what the Architect did to him and Roman four years back.

So, without further ado, let's discuss the 5 biggest things that prove Dean Ambrose will never forgive Seth Rollins.

#1 Dean Ambrose never turned his back on Roman Reigns

Why didn't he destroy both the members of the Shield?

A significant reason why Dean Ambrose betrayed Seth Rollins' this Monday on Raw is because of what transpired four years ago, when the Architect took a chair and stabbed his brothers in the back.

Ever since then, the Lunatic Fringe has shared a strong camaraderie with the Big Dog and has remained brothers with him whilst continuing their own personal objectives within the squared circle.

While both the competitors have shared the ring together multiple times, both of them always participated in a healthy competition and shared no animosity, whatsoever.

However, the same cannot be said about Ambrose's relationship with Seth Rollins. Considering that he was confused about his place in the Shield when he returned, he never laid his hands upon the Big Dog and always taunted the Architect's mistakes throughout their segments.

Since Ambrose got injured in a backstage altercation with Samoa Joe, it was Roman Reigns that avenged his brother's unfortunate beat down and destroyed Samoa Joe in a blockbuster match on Raw for the Intercontinental Championship.

Roman Reigns left the building to a defying silence, and while Ambrose could have took the benefit of the opportunity, he embraced the Big Dog and continued the alliance until the main event, where he unleashed his anger and took it all out on Rollins.

