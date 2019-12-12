5 Biggest Things we could see on this week's SmackDown - New alliance, In-ring return

Bray Wyatt and The Miz

Last week's SmackDown was an average watch for wrestling fans. It was a strange one, to say the least, and the WWE Universe found it difficult to decipher what to make of it. This week's episode comes live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This week's show will be the last before TLC and three SmackDown matches have already been announced for the pay-per-view. Those are - Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin, The New Day vs The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and Bray Wyatt vs The Miz.

Before moving forward, let's take a look at the important things that happened last week and then get into what we can expect this week. The Miz suffered a Sister Abigail at the hands of Bray Wyatt from the Firefly Fun House, not The Fiend. It will be interesting to see how the 'A-Lister' reacts this week.

Bayley and Sasha Banks got their revenge, as both heels laid out Lacey Evans. In the main event, Roman Reigns was humiliated by Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, as 'The Big Dog' was handcuffed and had dog food poured all over him.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the five biggest things we could see on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

#5 Lacey Evans gets some much-needed support from Carmella

Tired of these non accountability taking, excuse making, nasties.💅🏼👒 #ClassyChampion #LimitlessLady https://t.co/TaRq0oxoGK — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 11, 2019

Last week on SmackDown, Sasha Banks made it personal in her feud with Lacey Evans by bringing Lacey's daughter into the conversation. 'The Boss' and Bayley annihilated Lacey last week and knowing WWE, they may want to give Evans some back-up.

That's where Carmella comes into the picture. She hasn't been getting much screen time lately and she could prove to be a brilliant backup for Lacey. As of right now, Bayley and Banks have the numbers advantage, but that might not be for long.

