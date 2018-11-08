5 Things WWE conveyed through this week's Smackdown Live (6th November 2018)

Will Daniel Bryan co-exist with his teammates?

We are now officially just one week away from the Survivor Series pay-per-view. After a decent episode of RAW, the WWE Improved their narrative in this week's episode of Smackdown LIVE.

While RAW had a lot of other programs excluding the Brand War like the Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose feud, and Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman's "The Authority program", Smackdown Live show remained concerned only about the Traditional Survivor Series match. The only segment that didn't involve the 5-on-5 classic match was the much-awaited debut of Nikki Cross who answered the open challenge of Becky Lynch.

While the blue-brand did emphasize more on advancing the storylines, the in-ring stuff was no slouch. All the matches that took place in this episode of the show were top-class.

With the Survivor Series fast approaching, the company did tease many things during some of these matches, and the segments.

Here are 5 things that WWE conveyed to the WWE Universe through this episode of Smackdown Live.

#1 The name McMahon can get things done in WWE

Shane McMahon

The name McMahon can get you things that even the most talented wrestlers cannot. In the case of Shane McMahon, it can get you the World Cup despite competing only in the finals, a "Best in the World" tag, and a spot in the Men's survivor series team over other active wrestlers like Rusev, Randy Orton, Eric Young, and Andrade Cien Almas.

The World Cup that Shane won had no progress in his character as he acted like a complete babyface and dedicated his win to the people in the back. This win did not even serve a purpose in the Brand Wars feud as well.

While a spot in the men's team could have been the place to try out some new breakout superstars like Almas and Young against the best of RAW, WWE instead gave the spot to the Smackdown Live commissioner. Shane could have been their team manager instead of taking part in the match. The Shane McMahon's spot feels like a wasted opportunity much like his World Cup win.

