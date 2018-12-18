5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live

Rimika Saini

Will the Era of Asuka start on a high note?

After delivering a bombshell on Monday Night Raw, WWE would be looking to advance the proceedings for the Royal Rumble with an epic episode of SmackDown Live.

Since Vince McMahon has acknowledged the current crisis surrounding the company, there are sure to be serious alterations on the blue brand tonight.

With less focus on predictable segments and more emphasis on fresh-paired matches, the creative team could really gravitate the fans' attention towards their product before heading into 2019.

After dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Asuka in controversial fashion, the fans are anticipating Becky Lynch and Charlotte's next move, as they address the Ronda Rousey attack.

More significant emphasis would be upon the 'New' Daniel Bryan who vows to make the WWE Championship into a more sustainable belt, in order to change the world we live in.

Judging by what has been transpiring on the blue brand lately, will SmackDown Live deliver another biggie tonight? Let's see.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live.

#1 Nikki Cross answers Asuka's SmackDown Women's Championship Open Challenge but falls short to the Empress

This needs to be a war

Since the company has acknowledged the criticism that they have been receiving, they might kick things off with Asuka defending her crown in an all-out open challenge.

With Open Challenge becoming a thing in the WWE today, this could be an ideal time for Nikki Cross to return to the blue brand and make things work.

Her chemistry with Asuka is off the charts and would certainly bring something rejuvenating to the main roster, with both the competitors bringing the house down with their professional wrestling.

Considering that Becky Lynch and Charlotte would be looking to settle their war with the Rowdy One, it's inevitable that the Empress of Tomorrow needs a suitable feud for the Royal Rumble.

Starting things off in such splendid fashion would be able to keep the momentum going for the blue brand and would be pretty nice way to bring Nikki Cross into the limelight.

