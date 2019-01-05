×
5 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Planning For The Men's Royal Rumble 

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Feature
2.40K   //    05 Jan 2019, 18:09 IST

Who will make their mark and become a part of history?
In what is always recognized as one of the biggest events of the year, WWE would be looking to make a gigantic statement with the Royal Rumble. Judging by how their creativity has been received among the audiences, the creative team will have to bring more to the plate than usual.

With this season bringing many casual fans to the shows, this is a genuine team for the company to maximize the fans' attention towards the product. Since we are referring to the Men's Royal Rumble match in this article, there is a lot of speculation on what might transpire come January 27, 2019.

The thirty-second event under the Royal Rumble chronology will be live from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and the anticipation is killing us.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 5 biggest things WWE could be planning for the Men's Royal Rumble.

#1 The arrival of Kenny Omega

Where is the Cleaner going?
There's no denying that Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling today; possibly the biggest. With the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion trending all over the wrestling world, his next move seems to be as mysterious as The Undertaker's next opponent.

Since there are multiple rumors connecting the Cleaner to Vince McMahon's billion dollar company, there's a genuine possibility that he ends up showing up at the Royal Rumble. Looking back at how much adulation A.J. Styles received when he debuted in 2016, something similar could transpire with Omega come January 27.

Considering that he has dropped the gold to Tanahashi, could this be the right time for Omega to finally make the transition to WWE? Vince McMahon's willingness to bring Omega could definitely see him rise to the top and make a solid impression at the Royal Rumble

1 / 5 NEXT
WWE Raw The Shield WWE Bullet Club Seth Rollins Kenny Omega WWE Points To Note
