5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw

Rimika Saini

Who will win the Universal Championship?

In what was a pretty enjoyable episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE advanced the narrative from last week's emotional episode and laid significant emphasis on Crown Jewel.

With John Cena's rumored exit from Crown Jewel now confirmed, it will be Bobby Lashley who is set to replace him after brutally annihilating Finn Balor tonight.

There's no denying that the show did a pretty good job in solidifying storylines for the coming weeks, with some hints of a Women's Tag Team Championships coming soon.

While the Big Dog's absence will hinder the narrative for a while, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre's ascension to the top of the red brand could be a thing of beauty.

The show followed last week's heinous act by Dean Ambrose and while the Lunatic remained silent throughout, the creative did do a pretty good job in establishing both Rollins and him in the frame.

Despite the brilliant execution, there are still a lot of things that the company secretly tried to tell us vicariously through some of the segments and matches that transpired tonight. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw.

#1 Seth Rollins Vs. Kurt Angle could happen this Friday

This is a dream match

After John Cena's apparent exit from Crown Jewel, WWE's decision to insert Bobby Lashley has finally provided the WWE Universe with the confirmation of the World Cup tournament bracket.

With the Architect squaring off against Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle clashing with Dolph Ziggler, there's a genuine possibility that Rollins and Angle could be happening this Friday..

Considering that Kurt Angle is a veteran and an icon in the business, there's no way the creative would book Ziggler to defeat him, and if there's any way to make Crown Jewel engaging, it's by giving something to the fans that they would want to see.

While Seth Rollins' rivalry with Dean Ambrose has just started to take its shape, the Lunatic Fringe's possible interference in this dream bout could gravitate and garner tremendous heat.

Nonetheless, a bonafide dream encounter could be happening this Friday, and judging by the way WWE has prepared the tournament bracket, it almost seems confirmed.

