5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live

Was SmackDown Live really phenomenal?

After Monday Night Raw delivered a pretty decent show, WWE advanced the narrative this week by producing a more compelling SmackDown Live.

Since the creative team are in line to book both Evolution and Crown Jewel simultaneously, more emphasis was laid upon engaging the audience with some segments tonight.

Considering that the blue brand is known for its quality in-ring action, the audience thoroughly enjoyed what transpired, with the Miz TV stealing the entire show.

With the WWE World Cup tournament being pushed heavily on both brands, tonight's SmackDown was successful in adding more names to the already established tournament.

However, with all that took place tonight, the company dropped a couple of pipe-bombs on through multiple segments that left the fans surprised. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live.

#1 AJ Styles might never headline any pay-per-view as the WWE Champion

Sad but true

In what was one of the most compelling segments on SmackDown Live, the Miz TV was successful in openly criticizing AJ Styles.

The A-Lister took the mic and ranted his frustrations regarding AJ Styles' title reign and went on to criticize him for diminishing the credibility of the WWE Championship.

There's no denying that the Phenomenal One has proved to the entire world that the blue brand is his house, and while he has achieved everything in his career, he might never shine as a headline act on PPV's.

Since Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are more considerable as box-office attractions for the company, they might never push the Phenomenal One to close any show in the company.

While the Awesome One did blame Styles for making the title less prestigious, the company spoke vicariously through the Miz on their feelings about A.J. Styles.

