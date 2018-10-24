5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live

Will Rey Mysterio become the best in the world?

After a pretty emotional episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE advanced the narrative this week with another decent edition of SmackDown Live.

Since WWE Evolution hits our TV screens this Sunday, the creative team had a lot of expectations to fulfil and sell the PPV to entice anticipation and excitement.

While the blue brand did focus on advancing storylines, significant emphasis was not laid upon the women's PPV and the show remained more concerned on selling WWE World Cup.

Despite the limitations, the in-ring quality of the matches was brilliant, with Rey Mysterio tearing the house down with the Miz, and Randy Orton continuing to display his sadistic side ahead of Crown Jewel.

Therefore, with all that transpired tonight, the company did try to tease a lot of things vicariously through some of their segments and matches. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live.

#1 The Bar needed the Big Show to even the field against the New Day

Was this is a good decision?

Considering that he turned heel last week on a historical episode of SmackDown Live, Big Show continued his alleged alliance with the Bar to square off against Kofi Kingston.

The former World Champion wasted no time and quickly started decimating Kingston, with continuous chokeslams to the former SmackDown Tag-Team Champion.

While the Bar did defeat the New Day to become the new Champions, it definitely seems like the company thinks Big Show's inclusion makes them more believable as a threat to the blue brand fans.

Judging by what Byron Saxton said on the commentary, maybe the Bar wasn't proficient enough to defeat the New Day on their own which led them to find a monstrous alliance in Big Show.

There's no denying that this rivalry is far from over and will continue for a while, but Big Show's involvement certainly teases the fact that Cesaro and Sheamus could have a hard time defeating the New Day on their own.

