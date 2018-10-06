×
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us At WWE Super Show-Down

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.02K   //    06 Oct 2018, 21:58 IST

What
What just happened?

With all that transpired tonight at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, many fans were left disappointed with the predictability of the entire event.

While there were couple of impressive moments that amazed the audience, a significant portion of the show was absolutely stagnant.

Considering that it was already tipped as a 'glorified house show', majority of the babyfaces stole the show with victories and the company ended the night on a high.

Since the upcoming months will be pretty interesting with WWE Evolution and Crown Jewel scheduled to take place, there were a lot of interesting things the company teased tonight.

What were they? Let's find out. Here are the 5 things WWE secretly told you at WWE Super Show-Down.

#1 Samoa Joe might never win the WWE Championship

An unfpor
A sad reality

Despite portraying one of the most vicious heels in sports entertainment today, Samoa Joe has constantly failed to win the big one.

The Destroyer's heelish antics are admirable and coerce you to engage in every narrative he's surrounded by, and since his feud with A.J. Styles was catapulting Joe to the top again, winning the WWE Championship could have solidified his position.

However, the Phenomenal One took Joe to a world of annihilation and did everything in his power to protect his family as well as the house that he built.

Considering how these rivalries end with Joe eventually losing, it definitely seems that the company might never push Samoa Joe as a Champion on the main roster.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 The Shield John Cena Roman Reigns
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
