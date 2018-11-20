5 Biggest Things WWE Wanted Us To Know On Monday Night Raw

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 252 // 20 Nov 2018, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Was it worth the hype?

After a brilliant night with Survivor Series, WWE returned back to their proceedings with Monday Night Raw and pretty much disappointed the audience.

Since a lot of storylines on the red brand feel pretty forced, there's no feud except Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins that garners anyone's attention, at this point.

With Braun Strowman reportedly out with a shattered elbow, it remains to be seen what transpires next with Drew Mcintyre, Finn Balor, Elias, and Bobby Lashley.

Ronda Rousey's appearance on Raw certainly brought the rage, with legions of fans still wanting a fight between the Rowdy One and Becky Lynch.

Considering that was a night that was far far away from unpredictability, there were a still of things WWE vicariously told us through some of their segments and matches. What were they? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 biggest things Vince McMahon wanted us to know on Monday Night Raw.

#1 Drew Mcintyre and Bobby Lashley will be a part of the Universal Championship feud involving Braun Strowman

It seems pretty evident now

With Roman Reigns' absence continuing to hinder the creative plans on the red brand, the company is coerced to present Braun Strowman as their babyface.

Since the Monster Among Men is scheduled to lock horns with Baron Corbin at WWE TLC, it seems that the Lone Wolf definitely carries a backup plan to pull off a huge upset.

Drew Mcintyre and Bobby Lashley's rise on Monday Night Raw would prove beneficial in pulling off that upset, with Vince McMahon eventually inserting them in the Universal Championship picture.

Considering that Brock Lesnar has squared off against Braun Strowman multiple times, it won't make sense for the company to book another match for them at the Royal Rumble.

Baron Corbin's willingness to take control of the red brand would certainly coerce him to seek help from Bobby Lashley and Drew Mcintyre which would directly involve them in the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

1 / 5 NEXT