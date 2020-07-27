Back in the 90s, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was manhandled by Bret Hart on an episode of RAW. This segment is deemed by many as the moment the Mr. McMahon character was born. Vince McMahon went on to doublecross Hart in real life, and solidified his character in the process.

Over the course of the next two decades or so, Vince was featured on WWE TV in some of the biggest storylines at the time. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest villains to ever step foot in the ring. Vince McMahon feuded with some of the biggest WWE Superstars during his stint as an on-screen villain, and fans always popped when he got threatened or received a beatdown at the hands of a babyface. In this list, we will take a look at the 5 biggest threats Vince McMahon received from WWE Superstars.

#5 CM Punk threatens to leave with the WWE Championship

Punk and Vince McMahon

CM Punk's legendary Pipebomb promo kicked off one of the most exciting storylines in WWE history, back in 2011. The Voice of the Voiceless had a lot to say to Vince McMahon and several other people that night, and he didn't mince his words one bit while delivering the promo while sitting on the entrance stage on RAW. One line from Punk's promo caught fans' attention immediately, and that was about him threatening to leave WWE after winning the title at Money In The Bank, and taking the WWE title with him.

Punk teased that he would take the title and probably defend it in NJPW or ROH. An enraged Vince McMahon did everything in his power to prevent Punk from winning the WWE title from John Cena at Money In The Bank, but Punk overcame the odds and won the title that night. The image of Punk leaving the arena through the Chicago crowd as a helpless Vince watched, has forever been etched in the annals of WWE history.