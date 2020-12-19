5 Biggest upset victories in WWE NXT in 2020

Like the rest of the sports entertainment industry, WWE NXT has also had an interesting year. The brand fought through the pandemic just like RAW and SmackDown and continued to entertain the fans without allowing the quality to drop.

Karrion Kross made his NXT debut this year and ran through the roster before suffering an injury. Finn Balor also left a big mark on NXT this year after returning to the brand last year.

Apart from that, there were some major victories and surprises on the brand during the year. We saw some Superstars and teams become Champions in WWE for the first time in their career, while several lesser-known Superstars won their first big matches on the show.

Imperium, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae had a phenomenal year. However, it was the year of the enhancement talents too, who managed to pick up major victories over top Superstars.

Keeping in mind the surprising bookings on the show, we will look at the 5 biggest upset victories we witnessed in WWE NXT this year.

#5 Breezango defeated Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships on WWE NXT (Aug 26, 2020)

EXCLUSIVE: 5️⃣ years of matches, hilarity, opportunities, moments and cracked cases all led to this night.#Breezango are the NEW #WWENXT Tag Team Champions!



Congratulations @MmmGorgeous. Congratulations @WWEFandango.

Breezango has been one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE for some time now. Tyler Breeze and Fandango work extremely well together, and even though they don’t have many accomplishments to their name, they’ve been a threat to their opponents in major rivalries.

While Imperium was just getting started with their reign as the NXT Tag Team Champions, Breezango challenged them for the title the second time on Aug 26th. On a night where Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the WWE NXT Championship, Breezango did the unthinkable by defeating Imperium.

Imperium has been the top faction of NXT UK for some time now, and Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are two of the best men in the business. Fandango was able to deliver a double leg drop to the duo and then pinned them to pick up the biggest victory of their career.

It has been a LOONNGGGGGG time coming for Breezango 😄@MmmGorgeous and @WWEFandango finally hold gold in WWE...

Your new NXT Tag Team Champions 🏆🏆#WWENXT



Your new NXT Tag Team Champions 🏆🏆#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LhLWCzkgeo — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 27, 2020

It was surprising to watch WWE give Breezango a chance to defeat them, even though Breezango deserved a run with the tag team titles. This was one of the biggest Championship match upsets of the year in WWE, and NXT managed to give Breezango a decent run with the title before taking it off them soon after.