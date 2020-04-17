5 Biggest weaknesses of The Fiend character

The Fiend isn't perfect and these five weaknesses could take a toll on the character.

No matter how strong The Fiend is, these five things could take a toll on the character.

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What is The Fiend's biggest weakness?

Whether you love The Fiend and his persona, or you just don't understand the character at all, no doubt that you know his name by now. You also probably know that he is one of the shining lights of WWE at the moment and this could be the character that etches his name one day into The Hall of Fame.

With that being said, however, it is also becoming increasingly obvious that The Fiend has quite a few drawbacks to its character that could hurt it. Of course, it's not known whether that will actually end up happening or not and depends on a multitude of things, but the possibility is still there.

In the end, here are the five biggest weaknesses of The Fiend character. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you think The Fiend's biggest weakness is.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Suspension of disbelief

The Firefly Funhouse match bordered on unbelievable.

It's no secret that the art of pro wrestling involves the audience suspending their disbelief to enjoy an event and The Fiend makes that pretty hard to do. In fact, between how he attacked The Miz and his family in a horror movie type scene, to his Firefly Funhouse match with John Cena, it's pretty obvious that this regularly borders on the unbelievable.

Now, there are going to be a lot of fans who like the idea and want WWE to invest more into it, but that comes with a price. With that being said, the price will likely be the character reaching a point of no return.

In the end, every time the company tacks something new onto Wyatt's lore or tries to come up with another edge to his gimmick, they are taking a risk. Furthermore, fans have trouble believing some things to begin with, which is only going to create this ongoing dialogue of how much is too much?

1 / 5 NEXT