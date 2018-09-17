Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 biggest winners from Hell in a Cell 2018

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.50K   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:30 IST

Brock
Brock Lesnar made a shocking return.

Hell in a Cell is done and dusted. Surprisingly this Pay Per View was better than what most people expected. While some of the marquee matches disappointed us, others fulfilled our satisfaction.

However, in this PPV, some people got more significant wins than the others. This may be because of the excellent match they had, or the overall impact they had on the show. In this list, we are looking at 5 biggest winners from Hell in a Cell 2018, in no particular order.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda R
Ronda Rousey successfully defended her title against Alexa Bliss.

Ronda Rousey has now defeated Alexa Bliss twice in a row and will be looking for new challenges for her RAW Women's Title. The "Baddest" Woman was in a really good form as she tore The Goddess' arms to clinch the victory. After making her debut at WrestleMania, Ronda is still undefeated in any form of matches in WWE and would be looking to extend her streak as long as possible.

#4 Becky Lynch

Becky L
Becky Lynch reclaimed the Smackdown women's championship.

Becky Lynch has been in quite the purple patch as of late. She defeated Charlotte clean on Smackdown Live a few weeks ago and now repeated it even when the stakes were high. The Irish Lass kicker proved that she is not just big mouth when she countered Charlotte's spear into a decisive pinfall. Becky will be hoping to clinch onto her dear title for as long as possible.

#3 The New Day

New Day
New Day retained their tag team championships.

Even though they were relegated to the pre-show, the New day delivered a good match against the team of Rusev and Aiden English. Now, they will be heading over to Australia to defend their tag team championship against Sheamus and Cesaro. After ending the terrorizing reign of the Bludgeon brothers, the trio is dominating the Smackdown tag team division.

Sanjay Pradeep
