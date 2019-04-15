5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Sasha Banks revealed

Sasha Banks has reportedly requested her WWE release

Sasha Banks has been the talk of the WWE Universe ever since she and Bayley lost the Women’s Tag Team titles against The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way tag match at WrestleMania 35.

The following night, “The Boss” was advertised to participate in a segment with Bayley and Alexa Bliss on Raw. However, she did not appear on the show, and her Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection tag partner faced Bliss in a one-on-one match instead. Although the circumstances behind her Raw no-show have not been confirmed, it is worth noting that Bliss blocked Banks on Twitter after the event due to her being “petty”.

As the days progressed after WrestleMania, there was a new story every day about Banks’ position in WWE, as well as her reaction to losing the tag titles, with some outlets reporting that she requested her release from the company following ‘Mania.

The four-time Raw Women’s champion even cancelled an appearance on the Wendy Williams talk show on Tuesday, citing “personal reasons”, and she has since been posting multiple pictures on social media from her holiday over the last few days with fellow WWE Superstar Kalisto and their partners.

With so many conversations going on about Banks, now seems like the perfect time to delve into the archives to take a look at five WWE backstage secrets that she has revealed during media interviews in recent years.

#5 How the Women’s Tag Team titles were introduced

Sasha Banks & Bayley outlasted five other teams to win the newly introduced Women’s Tag Team titles at Elimination Chamber in February. They went on to retain the titles at Fastlane, where they defeated Nia Jax & Tamina, before losing against The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

Speaking to Sky Sports in March 2019, Banks explained how both she and Bayley spent much of 2018 “annoying” Vince McMahon until he finally announced on the Christmas Eve episode of Raw that the titles would be introduced in 2019.

She said:

“It felt like the whole of last year we were asking, like we would be knocking on the door of Vince's office every week. Me and Bayley would go up to him and some weeks he'd say no and some weeks he'd say yes and then bam, it's here. So that just proves that you should never give up on your dreams. If you're annoying enough you can make things happen and that's probably what happened, he just got annoyed with us."

