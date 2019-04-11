5 WWE Superstars who blocked other WWE personnel on Twitter

Liv Morgan and Kevin Owens are both active on Twitter

WWE Superstars have the opportunity to build their characters and engage with fans throughout various social media platforms. Becky Lynch, for example, has used Twitter to great effect during her feuds with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey over the last eight months, while Kevin Owens and Finn Balor are also known to be very active on social media.

When the men and women of WWE use Twitter, Instagram etc, they usually attempt to promote an upcoming match or further a current storyline. For instance, Luke Harper recently posted a lengthy statement explaining why his WrestleMania Axxess match against Dominik Dijakovic was so important to him, and fans who otherwise would not have had an interest in the match were suddenly looking out for the result.

With the good also comes the bad, as there have been several occasions where real-life feuds between WWE Superstars have transferred over online, especially on Twitter, and fans have been left guessing as to what is real and what is part of a storyline.

After yet another social media incident this week (more on that shortly), let’s take a look at five Superstars who blocked other WWE personnel on Twitter.

#5 Liv Morgan blocked Carmella

In November 2017, Liv Morgan was called up to SmackDown Live with fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Her first appearance on the main roster was met with praise from fans, but Carmella was less than impressed.

She tweeted: "I can’t say I don’t like their attitude. But let me give you a piece of advice. Stay Away From Me … And my gear drawer.... #SDLive"

Morgan hit back: "DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO … and your gear drawer seems to have all my stuff in it."

In the next tweet, Carmella revealed that Morgan had originally blocked her: "Dang, I didn’t realize you could even see my tweets. Guess you finally unblocked me."

The rift between the Superstars appears to date back to their time in NXT, as Enzo Amore recently revealed in an interview with Title Match Wrestling that he felt Morgan – his ex-girlfriend – had a right to feel aggrieved that Carmella’s “Princess of Staten Island” gimmick was essentially a carbon copy of Morgan’s real-life personality.

Dang, I didn’t realize you could even see my tweets. 🙈 Guess you finally unblocked me. https://t.co/jKO0cMws6i — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 22, 2017

