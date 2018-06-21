5 biggest WWE Championship mistakes from the 2010s

All 5 Superstars are talented, but some of their Championship runs have not been that successful

Oh, Jinder

Nobody can ever predict what's going to happen when you make someone a World Champion or you decide to swerve the crowd. Sometimes it can pay off and other times it doesn't, but there's never a guarantee one way or another.

However, hindsight is a wonderful thing, and we're going to use it in order to look back on some of the biggest mistakes WWE have made in this department over the course of the last eight years.

Some are certainly bigger than others, but all of them deserve their own entry in our opinion. As is usually the case with these lists, all five guys involved are exceptionally talented individuals - but of course, that doesn't necessarily guarantee success.

In some instances, bizarrely enough, it actually leads to the storyline failing even more spectacularly.

With that being said, here are our five biggest WWE Championship mistakes from the 2010s.

#5 Jinder’s Reign

The Maharaja

There are some people out there who loved every single thing about Jinder Mahal's first run with the WWE Championship, and that's the beautiful thing about professional wrestling.

There's no right or wrong answer for most things that happen in this business, and it all comes down to personal preference. In our opinion, however, this just didn't work.

Mahal was thrust into the main event picture on a few weeks notice, in a somewhat random attempt to break into the Indian market in a big way.

It's fair to say that the experiment didn't really pay off all too well, and while Jinder is still being utilised on a week to week basis, it doesn't feel like he'll be entering the main event picture again anytime soon.