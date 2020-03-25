5 Biggest WWE feuds that continued beyond WrestleMania

Even WrestleMania wasn't enough to contain these explosive feuds.

The rivalries continued well beyond The Show of Shows.

Batista and Triple H have had one of the most intriguing rivalries of all time, beginning on the Road to WrestleMania 2

Ever since it came into being, WWE WrestleMania has grown into the biggest wrestling spectacle of the year, with people flocking in from more than 60 countries every year to watch the annual wrestling extravaganza.

The storied history of WrestleMania has seen 35 action-packed events that have wowed the audiences and elevated some of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business. WrestleMania is regarded by many as THE EVENT, a place where months-long feuds come to an end.

Some of the biggest examples of legendary feuds culminating at WrestleMania are Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14, Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3, and Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19.

Interestingly, there have been a bunch of feuds that even WrestleMania couldn't contain and they continued past The Show of Shows. Let's check out five such rivalries:

#5 Triple H vs Batista, WrestleMania 21

Triple H and Batista

After winning the Royal Rumble 2005, Batista had a tough choice with both Triple H and Ric Flair urging him to go to SmackDown. Batista decided to choose to fight for Triple H's World title instead and ended up defeating The Game at WrestleMania 21 for the same. The Animal's time had finally come and he had defeated one of the greatest at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Things didn't end there though. Triple H challenged Batista again at Backlash 2005 in a losing effort. The duo again competed inside Hell In a Cell at Vengeance 2005 but Batista managed to put Triple H down again. The rivalry came to an end here as Batista was drafted to SmackDown soon after.

