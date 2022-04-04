5 biggest questions for WWE after WrestleMania 38

WWE WrestleMania 38 is in the books. Dubbed the most stupendous live event in entertainment, 'Mania saw multiple surprises, returns, and title changes. The Premium Live Event delivered dozens of moments in front of a vocal Dallas crowd, from championship contests to celebrity matches.

Night 1 saw Bianca Belair knock off Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes' glorious return, and Stone Cold Steve Austin's impromptu match against Kevin Owens.

Night 2 saw AJ Styles and Edge face off for the first time. Sasha Banks & Naomi made history by capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and Roman Reigns won the world title unification contest.

The weekend's action left most fans entertained through the culmination of several storylines. However, a few questions were left unanswered once the 2022 edition of The Show of Shows was over. The post-WrestleMania landscape looks interesting, from teasing new stables, titleholders, and arrivals.

Here are five questions WWE needs to answer after WrestleMania 38:

#5. What direction awaits Edge and Damian Priest after WrestleMania 38?

Edge defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 with the help of a distraction from Damian Priest. The eleven-time world champion took advantage of Damian's distraction to stop AJ from claiming victory after a hard-fought technical match. Edge and Priest then stood tall over a fallen Styles.

Rumors have been swirling over a potential new stable led by The Ultimate Opportunist, with Priest being the prime candidate. Let's see whether they'll operate as a twosome or form a stable with more additions.

#4. Are WWE's next big stars ready for the limelight after their respective showings over WrestleMania 38 weekend?

At WrestleMania 38, legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, and The Undertaker played prominent roles throughout the weekend, but the superstars of tomorrow also played their part.

Austin Theory faced Pat McAfee, while Gable Steveson had a confrontation with Chad Gable after the RAW Tag Team Championship Match. Over in NXT, stars such as Bron Breakker and Cora Jade came up short while challenging for the brand's top titles.

What next step will these stars take to get to the top of WWE? It'll be interesting to see going forward.

#3. What next for the WWE women's division after WrestleMania 38?

The WWE women's division was well-represented at WrestleMania 38. From Bianca Belair dethroning Becky Lynch to Charlotte Flair retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, every women's title was defended at the show. Sasha Banks & Naomi became the first black women to win the women's tag team championships.

In the aftermath of these events, questions remain over who'll challenge the new titleholders and whether Rousey's pursuit of the blue brand's top title is over. The women's division will be a big part of the post-Mania season.

#2. What direction will the main event scene on RAW take after the title unification at WrestleMania 38?

The WWE Championship was unified with the Universal title at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Take All Match. Universal Champion Roman Reigns won that hard-fought clash, meaning both titles will reside on SmackDown.

It leaves RAW without a top title. Main event superstars on the red brand such as Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and possibly Cody Rhodes seem to be left without a championship to fight over.

It begs whether the brand split is ending or whether WWE will introduce a new world title on RAW. The WWE Universe may be in for a shocker should The Tribal Chief switch brands.

#1. Who will dethrone Roman Reigns after his big win at WrestleMania 38?

Roman Reigns became the Unified WWE Universal Champion after winning the main event of WrestleMania 38. The Head of the Table defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to take home both titles, extending his reign past 581 days. It concluded an eight-month program against The Beast filled with twists and turns.

It leaves fans wondering who The Tribal Chief faces next. Names such as Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes have been heavily speculated, along with former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. With Reigns' list of fresh opponents running thin, the end of his record-breaking title run feels closer than ever. So the question of who should do the honors is sure to be on everyone's lips.

