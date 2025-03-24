5 biggest WWE returns that happened at WrestleMania

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania 41, meaning more eyes are on the product than usual, and interest is at its yearly high. Stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Jey Uso have the audience hooked ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in wrestling history have competed at The Showcase of The Immortals. Even more have appeared in some fashion. It is the event everybody wants to be on.

While the focus of WrestleMania is typically on the matches booked in advance and the stars appearing in the weekly build, World Wrestling Entertainment sometimes switches things up. At times, they even have some big returns.

This article will look at arguably the five biggest returns in the history of WrestleMania. This includes one of the greatest tag teams ever, an Attitude Era legend, and a man who helped shape this new generation of wrestling.

Below are the five biggest WWE returns that happened at WrestleMania.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin's return match was incredible to witness

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest of all time. He helped launch WWE into a new boom period and led the company in the Attitude Era. However, even prior to then, he was a great pro wrestler.

While The Texas Rattlesnake retired from in-ring competition in 2003, he made occasional WWE appearances throughout the following two decades. Then, he shocked the world in 2022 when he returned to the ring.

Steve Austin returned for a segment with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. This ultimately led to the two having a No Holds Barred match in the main event of Night One. It was perfect, but above all else, seeing Austin wrestle again was absolutely thrilling. It was a dream come true for many fans.

#4. Jeff Hardy & #3. Matt Hardy: The Hardy Boyz got a huge reaction

The Hardy Boyz, made up of Jeff and Matt Hardy, is one of the greatest and most popular tag teams in wrestling history. They rose up through the ranks in WWE and became stars during The Attitude Era. They remain big names in the industry to this very day.

WrestleMania 33 had a big Tag Team Ladder Match planned. The teams involved were The Bar, The O.C., and Enzo Amore & Big Cass. That year's 'Mania hosts, The New Day, teased joining the bout, but instead, The Hardy Boyz returned.

The brothers had been gone from the company, but upon returning in 2017, fans gave the duo a massive ovation. If the pop wasn't impressive enough, Jeff and Matt won tag team gold by standing tall in the Four-Team Tag Team Ladder Match. It was a good night for The Hardy Boyz.

#2. The Undertaker's return at WrestleMania 20 was very memorable

The Undertaker is another one of the greatest of all time. He had an unrivaled run in WWE from 1990 until 2020. Despite retiring several years ago, he still pops up now and then, and fans are always happy to see him.

In 2000, The Deadman underwent a major change. He stopped being an undead zombie and became a biker. While the gimmick was fun, WWE fans missed his old look and attitude. Thankfully, they got what they wanted at WrestleMania 20.

After many weeks of teases, The Undertaker returned under his Deadman persona alongside Paul Bearer. He went on to battle and defeat Kane in a rematch from their WrestleMania bout six years prior. While this new Undertaker wasn't quite the same as the one previously, fans welcomed the change with open arms.

#1. Cody Rhodes' return to WWE helped shape a new era

Cody Rhodes is known to many fans as the quarterback of WWE today, but that wasn't always the case. While he was a solid mid-carder, his previous run in the company didn't amount to the great success he later achieved.

Instead, Cody eventually left WWE in 2016 and helped form All Elite Wrestling. He reinvented himself and truly became a main event star. Rhodes then returned to the company in 2022 as a surprise at the biggest event of the year.

Rhodes ended up being Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. They had a fantastic match that set the tone for the next three years. Now, The American Nightmare has helped usher in a new era alongside Triple H and an incredible roster.

