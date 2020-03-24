5 Biggest WWE Superstars who have never competed in a singles match at WrestleMania

Here's a list of 5 WWE Superstars who have yet to wrestle a singles match at The Show of Shows.

Despite bagging several accolades, they have yet to compete in a traditional singles match at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch and Braun Strowman

The 36th edition of WrestleMania is almost on the horizon. The Show of Shows has a long and storied history, spanning 35 years and 35 action-packed, thrilling PPVs. WrestleMania came into being in 1985 and has been wowing audiences all over the globe ever since then.

The Show of Shows has seen legends being born and veterans having their last hurrah in front of thousands of fans. Superstars like The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Triple H have all turned their stints into Hall of Fame careers by engaging in memorable WrestleMania battles.

Most of these matches have been singles encounters that have been etched into fans' memories forever. The Rock vs Stone Cold, John Cena vs Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan vs The Rock, and Triple H vs The Undertaker immediately come to mind.

In the following list, we are about to take a look at five biggest WWE Superstars who have yet to wrestle a singles match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men made his WWE main roster debut in 2015 and joined The Wyatt Family in the process. He joined Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan to complete the sinister foursome.

Strowman was featured in a segment involving The Rock, John Cena, and The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32, which saw The Rock defeating Erick Rowan in a matter of seconds. At WrestleMania 33, Strowman was involved in the Andre The Giant Memorial Batte Royal but failed to win the free-for-all.

The following year, Strowman teamed up with a fan named Nicholas (referee John Cone's son) and defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to win the Tag Team titles. A year later, he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Batte Royal again, this time winning the whole thing by last eliminating Colin Jost.

