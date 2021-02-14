5 Bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week (14th February, 2021)

WWE is in a tough position when it comes to booking RAW and SmackDown at present, since the company is still riding high from the Royal Rumble last month but also pushing forward to next week's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

This week saw the first matches for the show announced, with Drew McIntyre set to defend his WWE Championship against Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles inside the unforgiving structure.

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against both Keith Lee and Riddle, whilst Lacey Evans challenges Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

Over on SmackDown, it was announced that Roman Reigns would face the winner of their Elimination Chamber match as part of the show and Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will make up the field.

Elimination Chamber is shaping up to be a fantastic show, but there were still some bizarre booking decisions made by WWE again this week.

The following list looks at just five bizarre booking decisions that WWE made on the main roster over the past seven days.

#5. Bizarre booking - Shinsuke Nakamura didn't have any reaction to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura was screwed out of his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns a few weeks ago on SmackDown when the Champion and Jey Uso decided to allow Adam Pearce to pick up the victory.

If Uso and Reigns didn't interfere then it's obvious that Nakamura would have faced Reigns at the Royal Rumble instead of Kevin Owens, but for some reason, The Artist hasn't even reacted to the fact that he was screwed over by the Champion.

This week on SmackDown, Reigns was in the ring talking about challengers for Elimination Chamber and Nakamura could have come out and stated his claim or even been included in the Chamber match, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, Nakamura answered an open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, making for very bizarre booking, which he went on to lose. Now it's likely that he will challenge Big E along with Apollo Crews next weekend at Elimination Chamber.

Cesaro has been the subject of quite a push since he and Nakamura went their separate ways on SmackDown, but it appears that his former partner isn't being given the same opportunities on TV at present.