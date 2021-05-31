5 bizarre reasons why WWE fired Superstars

WWE Superstars need to work on a lot of aspects to ensure that they remain in the good books of management. In-ring skills aren’t the only things that help a superstar excel and have a lengthy stint with the company.

Individuals need to ensure that they follow WWE guidelines and maintain a certain level of discipline backstage and in front of the WWE Universe. However, there are several wrestlers who were released by the company for bizarre reasons.

While some made comments that did not sit well with WWE, others’ actions caused the company to take drastic measures.

Take a look at five bizarre reasons why WWE released superstars.

#5 Brad Maddox's words got him fired from WWE

WWE Superstar Brad Maddox

Brad Maddox signed with WWE in 2008, after which it took him some time to move to the main roster. Maddox played the roles of a referee and the General Manager of RAW during his short stint with the company.

In 2015, Maddox was fired from the company for a bizarre reason. During a house show, Maddox called the fans something that he shouldn’t have. This led to WWE releasing him from his contract.

Maddox spoke to Rolling Stone to discuss what led to his release from the company:

“I had a dark match in Indianapolis and I called the Indianapolis crowd “pr*cks.” I didn’t think anything of it. That’s never been a bad word to me. I didn’t think it was inappropriate. Vince [McMahon] was watching and did not like it. That was pretty much the reason.”

.@BradMaddoxIsWWE reveals he was released due to using the word "Pricks." It upset Vince McMahon and Brad was surprised about the release. — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 1, 2015

The former WWE Superstar also revealed that he did not get a chance to talk to Vince McMahon before being fired. However, he claimed that he did not see what the problem was as he did it during a house show.

"I have badly missed wrestling for three years now...I didn’t feel like one of the boys, because I’m not contributing." - @BradMaddoxIsWWE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 1, 2015

“No, I didn’t get a chance to talk to him before I left. I wanted to, but I didn’t get a chance to. When I came to the back, people seemed split on it. Half the locker room didn’t think I could say that, the other half didn’t see a problem with it. To me, it’s like saying “screw you.” I didn’t think it was inappropriate at all, especially for a dark match. I was out there trying to work up the crowd. It’s not for TV. I’m making fun of the hometown and their football team and talking to them directly. I was just trying to warm the crowd up, that was my role. It just didn’t work out," Maddox said.

Maddox hasn’t been involved with wrestling since his WWE release.

