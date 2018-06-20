5 bizarre WWE gimmicks that were really fun

Shattered Dreams Productions.

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 22:38 IST 3.22K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

He's coming to getcha

While the era of unusual gimmicks is now gone, for the most part, that doesn't mean we can't look back and appreciate some of them.

Sure, many were misguided attempts at improving ratings by Vince McMahon, but every now and again we saw a few gems that got over with the WWE Universe despite everything that we thought we knew about professional wrestling.

A handful of the entries on this list are going to fall into that category, whereas the others are just personal preferences that we believe deserved better.

There's no right or wrong way to view the career trajectories of these guys, so the best course of action is probably to just view them through your own eyes instead of from an analytical perspective. Got it? Good.

With that being said, here are five bizarre WWE gimmicks that were really fun.

#5 The Boogeyman

A truly fascinating character

If you keep getting asked back to make special appearances every few years, then chances are you made an impact - and that's certainly the case for The Boogeyman.

While he was obviously never going to ascend to the heights of winning the WWE Championship, Boogeyman's persona was crazy enough and weird enough to work in the realms of the WWE Universe.

He didn't exactly evolve over the course of his tenure, but in many ways, he didn't really need to. The guy had a niche gimmick that only made sense when put in certain environments, but he always seemed to get a pretty fun pop from the crowd.

Oh, and if you feel like grossing yourself out this evening, go and check out his infamous segment with Jillian Hall.