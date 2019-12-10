5 blockbuster dream matches we could see in 2020

2020 might just be the year of the dream match for WWE.

Will 2020 be the year of the dream match?

It definitely seems like a possibility, especially with all the rumored match-ups that have been floated around lately. On top of rumored matches, wrestling fans have plenty of dream matches of their own, some of which could certainly come to fruition. Of course not every dream match that fans want will come true, but there is a good chance that a number of great ones could happen.

With that being said and the 2019 calendar year almost over, here are 5 dream matches we could see in 2020. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what dream match you are looking forward to the most.

#5 The Four Horsewomen of WWE vs The Four Horsewomen of UFC

Should WWE pull the trigger on this?

Why hasn't this happened already?

Sure, it might not be the the same type of dream match as ones such as John Cena versus Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns versus The Rock, or even Sting versus The Undertaker, but it's actually on a completely different level for other reasons. It is by far the biggest remaining dream match in the current women's division. Fans have been clamoring for it going as far back as Shayna Baszler's signing with NXT, before Ronda Rousey was even rumored to join the company. It would also be likely to gain more mainstream press than any match other than possiby Reigns vs. Rock, but that's disputable.

In fact, there is so much demand for this match that it could legitimately end up leading to WWE closing out a second WrestleMania in a row with a women's match. Beyond all that, it is one of those storylines that would present the company with a lot of booking options for the long term, something that the women could definitely use right now.

For example, WWE could play off of the recent tension between The Four Horsewomen of WWE, the unfinished business between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, and the first time nature of this mega match. In the end, it's just too appealing not to do eventually, hopefully sooner rather than later.

