5 Blockbuster feuds for AJ Styles as the WWE Champion

Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.14K   //    28 Aug 2018, 16:30 IST

The Phen
The Phenomenal One could be in for a busy year

With everything that transpired at SummerSlam, WWE were successful in invoking more anticipation between A.J. Styles and Samoa Joe.

While the feud looks promising, there's a strong possibility that the Phenomenal One would walk out of Hell in a Cell, undefeated.

Since SmackDown Live is the house that A.J. Styles built, a lot of challengers could be awaiting to throw their names in the hat and decimate his dominance over the blue brand.

The blue brand possesses a lot of in-ring talent, and the possibility of putting a credible heel against A.J. Styles could be absolutely phenomenal.

Here are the 5 blockbuster feuds for A.J. Styles as the WWE Champion.

#1 The Miz

Thi
This should be a classic

The WWE fans who are enjoying the ongoing rivalry between Daniel Bryan and the Miz have also acknowledged the possibility of seeing them collide at the Show of Shows for the WWE Championship.

With Daniel Bryan working as an underdog face, the A-Lister must strike when the iron's hot and reclaim his spot on the top of SmackDown Live.

The Phenomenal One could work well with the Miz, and since this bout could very well position the Awesome One as a legitimate main-event threat, a possibility of defeating Styles would garner more negative reaction from the crowd.

The creative team could capitalize on Miz's potential as a heel, and book him against the WWE Champion, in order to gravitate some tremendous attention to the most coveted prize in WWE history.

Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
