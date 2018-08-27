Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Blockbuster Feuds for Seth Rollins as the Intercontinental Champion

Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8.61K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:38 IST

Who
Who will burn the Architect's dominance to the ground?

Seth Rollins is one of the most versatile in-ring performers of this generation and WWE has been substantial in awarding his credibility with many titles over the past years.

The Architect defeated Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, and could be in for a long run before he drops the belt to someone else.

With the Shield also rumored to be back to the frame, a lot of consequential changes could alter Rollins' future opponents.

Names like Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew Mcintyre certainly won't be pushed to clash against the Kingslayer for a title shot, at this point in time.

 Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Therefore, here are the 5 blockbuster feuds for Seth Rollins as the Intercontinental Champion.

#5 Kevin Owens

The Pr
The Prizefighter can step up to deliver another classic feud

With Seth Rollins turning into a heroic babyface, the creative team could certainly look for a credible heel who could work well for an Intercontinental Championship program.

Enter Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion possesses all the ingredients in the world that could assist him in clashing against a red-hot face in Seth Rollins.

While the two have feuded before for the Universal Championship, they still delivered some classic matches, and if provided with some solid booking, they could go at it, again.

Judging by how WWE have booked Samoa Joe against A.J. Styles, booking a more personal feud between the two could seriously invoke more positive anticipation from the crowd.

These two can still deliver a technical masterpiece between the ropes, and they are just one sensational narrative away from delivering the match of their lives.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds For Roman Reigns As The Universal...
RELATED STORY
4 Feuds WWE Should Consider for Seth Rollins while he's...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Rivals of Seth Rollins in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Reuniting The Shield Is A Bad Idea
RELATED STORY
7 Superstars who should take the Seth Rollins...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on WWE's big plans for Brock Lesnar and Seth...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What elite club did Seth Rollins join after...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Best and 5 Worst Roman Reigns feuds
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us