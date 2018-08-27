5 Blockbuster Feuds for Seth Rollins as the Intercontinental Champion

Who will burn the Architect's dominance to the ground?

Seth Rollins is one of the most versatile in-ring performers of this generation and WWE has been substantial in awarding his credibility with many titles over the past years.

The Architect defeated Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, and could be in for a long run before he drops the belt to someone else.

With the Shield also rumored to be back to the frame, a lot of consequential changes could alter Rollins' future opponents.

Names like Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew Mcintyre certainly won't be pushed to clash against the Kingslayer for a title shot, at this point in time.

Therefore, here are the 5 blockbuster feuds for Seth Rollins as the Intercontinental Champion.

#5 Kevin Owens

The Prizefighter can step up to deliver another classic feud

With Seth Rollins turning into a heroic babyface, the creative team could certainly look for a credible heel who could work well for an Intercontinental Championship program.

Enter Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion possesses all the ingredients in the world that could assist him in clashing against a red-hot face in Seth Rollins.

While the two have feuded before for the Universal Championship, they still delivered some classic matches, and if provided with some solid booking, they could go at it, again.

Judging by how WWE have booked Samoa Joe against A.J. Styles, booking a more personal feud between the two could seriously invoke more positive anticipation from the crowd.

These two can still deliver a technical masterpiece between the ropes, and they are just one sensational narrative away from delivering the match of their lives.

